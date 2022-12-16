I-90 from Rapid to Wyoming state line reopens, but remains closed from Rapid to Mitchell

East and westbound lanes of I-90 from Rapid City (exit 67 at Box Elder) to the Wyoming state line reopened as of 3 p.m. Friday. The closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place throughout the night.

Travelers should expect to encounter slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.

SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm system, visibility and road conditions.