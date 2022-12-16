ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Accused St. Petersburg hoarder jailed after arrest on drug charges

By Walt Buteau
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Drugs allegedly found inside a St. Petersburg home put the owner in jail while daily liens against him from the city tied to an eyesore outside continue to add up.

Jason Johns, 52, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. The charges also violated the terms of Johns’ probation, sending him to jail.

The mess in the front and back yards of Johns’ home on 56th Street North is so expansive, at one point it was mistaken for debris from Thursday’s storm.

Karl Recine, who lives near Johns’ home, said the piles of junk have been a neighborhood issue for a while.

“Oh lord. At least two years now,” Recine said. “It’s gotten progressively worse and worse and now it’s almost like a game to him.”

A week before his arrest, Johns talked to 8 On Your Side about why his yard is filled with everything from rusting furniture to discarded Halloween decor.

“I had a couple of deaths in my family in the past year,” Johns said. “And I’m a little bit of a hoarder. I admit that.”

Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’

Andrew Watts, who lives across the street from Johns, credited Community Service Officer Sgt. Anthony Ali for helping the neighborhood draw attention to the code violations that Johns faces.

Fines and liens currently total close to $10,000 with $100 added every day. The issue is expected to come up at next month’s Code Enforcement Board hearing. Once the total reaches $15,000, the city can go to court and take action toward cleaning up the property.

Watts said he has been told if Johns remains in prison for at least 10 days, the property could be considered abandoned, allowing the city to get involved sooner.

St. Petersburg Public Information Officer Erica Riggins said the city is looking into the impact of Johns’ arrest.

“The situation is more complex than the 10-day period of abandonment process you mentioned due to the homeowner being in custody,” Riggins said. “Our city teams are currently reviewing all of the options available.”

Neighbors are hoping the cleanup occurs as soon as possible.

“They should have things in place to where if it’s this bad they should have something that speeds up the process because we’ve dealt with this for two years,” Recine said. “I have family come to town and everybody comes by and say what’s up with that house because it’s an eyesore.”

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

So let’s create more homeless not like the entire area is becoming a eye sore! St.Pete / Pinellas County want to build nice expensive homes apartments/ townhomes. Great !now we are starting to have a massive problem with the homeless population. Won’t be long before Florida becomes California. Street gangs and drugs are huge threat to this area! Mental illness / heavy drug use is on the rise!

Reply
3
R Stymie
3d ago

City Code Enforcement "brought the condition to the neighbors." Sounds Gestapo to me. Violation of the 4th Amendment - Be secure in one's papers, HOME & PERSON. People have forgotten...You can not tell another person how to live. You know, Do unto others as you have Them do unto you. PEOPLE, if WE do not start looking out for Others, No one will be there to help you, when the time comes. Do 2, WE have Given Up OUR RIGHTS to government entities. Reminds me of a poem, written in WW2, by Martin Niemöller... At first they came for the socialist, and I did not speak out - Because I wasn't not a socialist... It's Not that "most people like this have mental health concerns and self treat by drugs." Maybe some do. It's letting People Live and Let Live...You know, "The Pursuit of Happiness." QUIT being the Nazi and turning in People that Do Not fit in YOUR Box - To Conform to ideals. HELP one another, CARE about one another and for God's sake Be FREE and Live lke You choose to Live.

Reply
2
 

