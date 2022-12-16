Read full article on original website
AAA Expects Extremely High Travel on Connecticut Roads This Holiday Season, Other States Too
According to AAA, Nearly 113 Million Americans will be getting in the car and traveling on U.S. Roadways this holiday season. That is almost 4 million more people than last year, and the figure gets American travelers almost all the way back to PRE-COVID-19 travel numbers. In CT, we will see an estimated 30% of our residents hitting the road for the 2022 holidays, according to FOX 61.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
Connecticut Road Tops List of ‘Most Dangerous’ During the Holidays
5 - I-35 So, how did the Zebra reach this conclusion? This is the method they used:. "We focused on highways with the most fatal accidents in 2019. We used 2019 data because the NHTSA has yet to release its full data for 2020 and 2021.To determine the fatality rate, we looked at motor vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each highway across the U.S"
A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023
I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
The First 9 Locations in Connecticut You Can Buy Legal Weed In 2023
The countdown is on for retail cannabis sales in the State of Connecticut, officially. According to a Facebook post from Governor Ned Lamont and from a press release from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, "licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023."
