yankodesign.com
This contemporary courtyard home in Melbourne is defined by layered yet minimal volumes
Designed by Australian studio FRG Architects, the ‘Courtyard Residence’ in Melbourne, is “a rectangular origami of concrete and glass”. The home was created to be warm, contemporary, and inviting, and holds an atmosphere that is at once calming and zen-like. When you glimpse the home from the street, it seems to be subtle and minimal, and as you walk into it, you watch it open up onto a sheltered courtyard, which was the inspiration for the name of the house.
Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar
Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes of 2022
It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and deep dive into the best tiny homes we’ve encountered in the entire year! Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world in 2020, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. You could say that 2022 was the year of tiny homes! And I do believe this will continue well into 2023. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth. They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And they’re here to stay in 2023. We’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2022! From an AI-enabled budget-friendly tiny home to a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit – there’s a tiny home in here for everyone.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
yankodesign.com
Measuring cup and spoon brings you all sizes with just a slider
For those who love to cook (or even those who don’t love it but need to do it), measuring cups and spoons are an essential part of their tools. Unless they can actually estimate the correct quantity of ingredients, these are needed for those that follow exact recipes or at least estimate the correct mix of ingredients and flavors. Kitchens are often cluttered with all kinds of measuring tools along with the usual array of pots, pans, and other cooking devices and accessories.
yankodesign.com
This contemporary + traditional cedar-clad home in Nova Scotia celebrates the site’s nautical history
Canadian architecture studio Omar Gandhi Architect designed an impressive home called the Jib House in the historic village of Chester, in Nova Scotia. The home has been clad in two types of cedar and is situated on a triangular coastal lot, which inspired its name. The coastal site mimics a ‘Jib’ – a slender triangular fore-sail used on a traditional sailing boat. The home was built in an attempt to celebrate, and pay tribute to the nautical history of the region, where every year the Chester Race Week has been held for the past hundred and fifty years.
yankodesign.com
This small metal trinket lets you draw straight lines without a ruler
No one can draw a straight line unassisted, not unless you’re one of those extremely rare geniuses. Even professional artists and designers don’t leave straight lines up to chance or fate, utilizing a tool to ensure those marks keep in line. The most common tool for this kind of drawing is, of course, the ruler, and it doesn’t get any simpler than a piece of wood, metal, or plastic with a straight edge. Not unless you count this odd-looking metal piece with a small cog-like wheel, a contraption that could very well be the simplest way to draw a straight line, one that doesn’t obscure any part of the page or risk accumulating ink and dirt that would later smudge on your work.
