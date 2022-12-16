ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Dude
4d ago

This is a fake story to drum up business. Had the "Proud Boys" made a threat, the business owner should have contacted the authorities.

WOKV

Jacksonville Humane Society Holds 10th Annual Silent Night

The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating the 10th year of their annual Silent Night foster program with Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services. Silent Night is a foster program where community members are invited to either shelter from December 17 through December 24 to select a pet to bring home for the holidays.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”

Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Kingsland police arrest man accused of shooting mother-in-law

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
KINGSLAND, GA
Action News Jax

The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville takes place today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After two years of the pandemic and not being able to hold a large crowd event, they are finally back to giving out toys to the children at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. This Saturday, December at 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon., this large annual charity event will celebrate 24 years of giving new toys to Jacksonville’s children in need.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Stories of Service: Snowball Express event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

