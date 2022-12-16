Read full article on original website
Dude
4d ago
This is a fake story to drum up business. Had the "Proud Boys" made a threat, the business owner should have contacted the authorities.
3
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast FloridaDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Photos: Proud Boys protest at Tepey's in San Marco ahead of drag brunch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. The Proud Boys gathered outside Tepeyolot Cerveceria or 'Tepey's on Sunday morning ahead of a holiday drag brunch. The Proud Boys, who are listed as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
Photos: JaxPal "Christmas for the Kids"
JaxPAL 'Christmas for the Kids' Officers took more than 200 kids shopping a Westside Walmart. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
Jacksonville Humane Society Holds 10th Annual Silent Night
The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating the 10th year of their annual Silent Night foster program with Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services. Silent Night is a foster program where community members are invited to either shelter from December 17 through December 24 to select a pet to bring home for the holidays.
Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach to stay open through 2023 season
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach will be open for the 2023 season, according to its website. The announcement comes after uncertainty about the future of the entertainment center and water park after the property came under new ownership from Trevato Development Group last year. The...
Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”
Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
Jewish Community Alliance hosts Hanukkah Extravaganza
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sights and sounds of Hanukkah filled Jacksonville's Southside Monday. The Jewish Community Alliance lit the second candle on a massive menorah. CEO Adam Chaskin says they host the Hanukkah Extravaganza on one of the first nights every year to get people in the spirit. "Hanukkah...
Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community
Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
‘A week before Christmas and it’s all gone:’ Fire leaves Jacksonville family homeless before Holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCall and her husband Lewis Jones are left wondering what lies ahead before the Holiday season after a fire burned down their home off Yellowbluff Road and Foxwoods Heights Circle late Saturday night. Peggy McCall had lived in her Northside Jacksonville home for almost thirty years.
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' deemed a successful event for Jacksonville entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The event that has been called the biggest networking event of the year was held at the Prime Osborn in Jacksonville. Manifesting Over Mimosas was a success, according to organizers. “From the first moment I met this young lady it was like magic, I saw a...
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Kingsland police arrest man accused of shooting mother-in-law
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
Police: Jacksonville man fighting for his life after he was shot in the head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life at a Jacksonville hospital after he wasshot in the head Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened at approximately 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street. Police were called to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on the 2500 block of Jammes Road. The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in his 20s. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
Black Santa Jax hosting 4th Annual Toy Giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 17, Black Santa Jax will be hosting their 4th Annual To Giveaway! Over 300 children have signed up to receive a toy from Santa this holiday season. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event will be hosted at Ndani Villiage Located...
New Baptist Medical Center officially opens in Clay County
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Clay County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, and to keep up with that growth, the county’s access to health care is increasing. That is why Action News Jax is getting a behind-the-scenes look inside the new Baptist Clay Medical Center, which is now open on Fleming Island.
Police charge man in connection to September murder in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September. On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville takes place today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After two years of the pandemic and not being able to hold a large crowd event, they are finally back to giving out toys to the children at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. This Saturday, December at 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon., this large annual charity event will celebrate 24 years of giving new toys to Jacksonville’s children in need.
Stories of Service: Snowball Express event brings holiday cheer to families of fallen military heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since this is the season of giving, we thought we would share something that will put you in the holiday spirit. More than 800 families of our fallen military heroes went to Walt Disney World this month with the Snowball Express program. The five-day event is all made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Almost 2,000 people from more than 500 cities attended the annual event.
