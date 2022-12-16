Read full article on original website
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
Orange County Lagging on Supportive Housing Goals
Project Homekey funds the conversion of motels, hotels, and other buildings to supportive housing. | Tupungato / California motel. Orange County is falling short of its goals to house the region’s unhoused residents, reports Nick Gerda in Voice of OC. Five years ago, the county pledged to build 2,700 supportive housing units to address the growing homelessness crisis.
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
Will Orange County Supervisors Leave Embattled Green Power Agency?
Orange County Supervisors could be on track to leave the controversy-ridden green power agency tomorrow – but it could come at a steep price. Internal county auditors estimate it could cost $65 million to pull out of the OC Power Authority, the freshly minted clean energy program. When the...
Poll finds LA voters support Mayor Bass, but are discontent with City Council
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Voters in Los Angeles generally have a good opinion of new Mayor Karen Bass as she begins her tenure, while the scandal-plagued City Council has markedly less support, according to poll results released Monday. What You Need To Know. The California Community Poll surveyed more...
Disgraced LA council members tried to erase voters. Here’s how California can respond
State and federal laws are not necessarily designed for the type of schemes revealed by the Los Angeles City Council audio leak. California legislators can act by mandating independent redistricting and outlining consequences for interference.
In 2024, California voters will have a chance to make quality education a civil right
In the aftermath of prolonged school closures and learning losses during the pandemic, a coalition has vowed to put forward a ballot proposition that would enshrine high-quality public education as a civil right in California.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LA passed a ‘mansion tax.’ Would it work in SLO County?
“It was the idea of soaking rich homeowners that no doubt resonated with voters,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION
Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels
This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has announced a housing lottery for 239 affordable apartments in the Vintage at Woodman Apartments. The details of this lottery are not entirely clear on the LAHD’s website.
Banning Ranch, OC's Last Undeveloped Coastal Treasure, To Be Preserved
The 387-acre parcel — now known as the Randall Preserve —is thought to be the biggest, privately owned swath of undeveloped coastal land south of Ventura.
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Thousands of LAUSD students attend acceleration day classes
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Winter break was delayed Monday for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district's first "acceleration day" designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday...
