Orange County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Orange County Lagging on Supportive Housing Goals

Project Homekey funds the conversion of motels, hotels, and other buildings to supportive housing. | Tupungato / California motel. Orange County is falling short of its goals to house the region’s unhoused residents, reports Nick Gerda in Voice of OC. Five years ago, the county pledged to build 2,700 supportive housing units to address the growing homelessness crisis.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels

This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands of LAUSD students attend acceleration day classes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Winter break was delayed Monday for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district's first "acceleration day" designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA

