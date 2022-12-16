Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
spartanburg.com
Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History
Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum Board of Directors Chairman is addressing the decision to delay the opening. The board announced last week the January 2023 opening is postponed due to challenges with the building’s humidity and temperature controls. Those two details are crucial in the preservation of the historic artifacts. “We […]
Medical University of South Carolina ends pediatric transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed […]
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
International African American Museum to delay opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
iheart.com
Garbage truck manufacturer expanding Dorchester Co. operations
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A United Kingdom-based garbage collection vehicle manufacturer on Tuesday announced plans to expand its operations into Dorchester County. Dennis Eagle, Inc. is investing $2.1 million to expand its Summerville chassis and powertrain production facility. The expansion is expected to bring 49 new jobs over the next five years.
Woman assaulted with golf club at downtown homeless center, report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a downtown homeless shelter. Police responded to 529 Meeting Street, which is the Navigation Center, around 6:17 p.m. after a woman said she was beaten with a golf club by another homeless individual, according to a report. […]
Charleston City Paper
Where to get holiday meals in Charleston this year
Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Several Charleston-area restaurants are offering special holiday platters and meals that require nothing more than heating up the oven. Or, skip the at-home meal all together and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
counton2.com
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
live5news.com
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new park opened in Goose Creek on Friday with the focus of being “a park built for everyone.”. The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
90 acres of land on Johns Island permanently protected by conservation easement
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Oakville-Burden Creek on Johns Island will forever be safe from development. The 90-acre parcel of land, adjacent to the Charleston Executive Airport, was purchased by the Charleston County Aviation Authority in 2021 for $9 million. According to officials, the green space was once slated to become the site of […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
Temperatures set to plunge across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is beginning to feel like winter in the Lowcountry with temperatures expected to plummet across the area this week. It was a frosty morning for much of the Lowcountry with temperatures hovering right around freezing as people headed out the door on Monday. Along with chilly temperatures, a wet weather pattern […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old on Monday. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales, 17, was reported missing after she left her home in North Charleston on Dec. 18. Authorities believe she is with her boyfriend in Raleigh, North Carolina, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
