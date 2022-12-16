ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spartanburg.com

Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History

Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum Board of Directors Chairman is addressing the decision to delay the opening. The board announced last week the January 2023 opening is postponed due to challenges with the building’s humidity and temperature controls. Those two details are crucial in the preservation of the historic artifacts. “We […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

International African American Museum to delay opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Garbage truck manufacturer expanding Dorchester Co. operations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A United Kingdom-based garbage collection vehicle manufacturer on Tuesday announced plans to expand its operations into Dorchester County. Dennis Eagle, Inc. is investing $2.1 million to expand its Summerville chassis and powertrain production facility. The expansion is expected to bring 49 new jobs over the next five years.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Where to get holiday meals in Charleston this year

Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Several Charleston-area restaurants are offering special holiday platters and meals that require nothing more than heating up the oven. Or, skip the at-home meal all together and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Fire damages Daniel Island condos

International African American Museum to delay opening. International African American Museum to delay opening. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Temperatures set to plunge across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is beginning to feel like winter in the Lowcountry with temperatures expected to plummet across the area this week. It was a frosty morning for much of the Lowcountry with temperatures hovering right around freezing as people headed out the door on Monday. Along with chilly temperatures, a wet weather pattern […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old on Monday. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales, 17, was reported missing after she left her home in North Charleston on Dec. 18. Authorities believe she is with her boyfriend in Raleigh, North Carolina, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

