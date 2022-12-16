ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard, UT

Suspect shot dead after firing at officers in Ballard motel room, police say

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I57Ve_0jlRIGIi00

BALLARD, Utah ( ABC4 ) — An officer narrowly escaped death when a man at a motel in Ballard fired multiple rounds at law enforcement and struck him in his bulletproof vest on Friday, Dec. 16, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a motel in Ballard after receiving a report of a fight. They requested assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police when they were on their way.

Taylorsville shooting may be botched drug deal or attempted robbery instead of road rage, police say

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man in the room where the disturbance was reported. He allegedly fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers, and one of the bullets hit a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer in his ballistic vest.

Officers returned fire and struck the man, who later died at a local hospital. The officer who was shot was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The Utah State Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the case.

No further information is available at the moment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
basinnow.com

BIA Officer Shot And Recovering; Shooter Fatally Wounded In Return Fire

On December 16th, at approximately 3:30am, Uintah County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a motel in Ballard on the report of a fight. Uintah County Sheriff’s Office announced that while en route to the location, deputies requested assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they encountered a male subject in a room where the disturbance was reported. The man produced a firearm and shot at least one round at officers, striking a BIA officer in his ballistic vest. Multiple law enforcement officers then returned fire, striking the subject multiple times. Aid was rendered to the male subject on scene, however, he later died at a local hospital. The BIA officer was transported to the hospital where he was treated and later released. The Utah State Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation, which is ongoing. All information requests should be directed to the State Bureau of Investigations.
BALLARD, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy