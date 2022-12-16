Read full article on original website
Wall, NJ police official accused of stealing $75K from union
A Wall police sergeant has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local union chapter. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234 discovered that a "significant amount of cash" was missing following an annual fundraising...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Crime spree in affluent NJ neighborhood: Residents find intruders in homes
MIDDLETOWN — A string of reported home burglaries and attempted break-ins involved a stolen Land Rover and two cases where residents confronted intruders inside homes. A 2022 Land Rover was stolen during the last of four reported incidents early Sunday, which began just before 4 a.m. in the Lincroft section.
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West...
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall.
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
First loaded gun of 2022 caught at Trenton-Mercer Airport security
TRENTON — A Florida man was arrested on Sunday after TSA officers topped him with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at the Trenton-Mercer Airport security checkpoint. The man was in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun, plus two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, all of which are not permitted through a TSA security checkpoint.
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Make Mozzarella from Scratch in Lawrenceville, NJ
If you feel like tapping into your Italian side, this event is for you. Although I’m completely aware not everyone from New Jersey fits the Italian, Jersey Shore stereotype that MTV gave us, this still looks like a super fun class to take on a chill night. Cherry Grove...
SPOTTED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Christmas Shopping in Essex County!
Looks like Jersey boy Nick Jonas is back on his home turf for the holidays! Or at least for a shopping trip. And he's got some company!. Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were just spotted shopping arm-in-arm in Montclair NJ, and they're the picture of merry, married perfection.
JACKPOT!! NJ Woman Wins Record-Breaking $1.6M in Atlantic City and Shares the Wealth!
It really is the happiest of holidays for one woman who won BIG in Atlantic City!. A 74 year-old Monmouth County woman just won a whopping $1.6 million dollars on a $5 bet at a progressive poker table at Harrah’s Resort & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, according to NBC 10.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
