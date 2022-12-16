ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Wall, NJ police official accused of stealing $75K from union

A Wall police sergeant has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local union chapter. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234 discovered that a "significant amount of cash" was missing following an annual fundraising...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
KEARNY, NJ
94.5 PST

Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway

Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
UNION CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

First loaded gun of 2022 caught at Trenton-Mercer Airport security

TRENTON — A Florida man was arrested on Sunday after TSA officers topped him with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at the Trenton-Mercer Airport security checkpoint. The man was in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun, plus two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, all of which are not permitted through a TSA security checkpoint.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy