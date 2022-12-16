ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays

MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying to get out!” said freshman Matthew Shapiro, escaping the worst of...
MADISON, WI

