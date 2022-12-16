Bird Avenue fire causes $450K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Bird Avenue on Friday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, according to authorities.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 92 Bird Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators say it started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

