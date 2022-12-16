Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
Flint’s Top Montana Stories of 2022, Remember This One?
As I look back on the top 10 stories that I covered for the year 2022, this was certainly a remarkable story- and thankfully it had a happy ending. Remember the little boy that went missing in the woods near Troy, Montana and was found safe two days later?. We...
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
Missoula High School remains closed because of roof problems
Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style
If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Joe Rogan, Matt Walsh, and the Transgender Debate in Montana
Come January, we jump right into it with the Montana legislature and the US Congress both starting new sessions the first week of January. One of the big hot button topics will continue to be the transgender debate, especially when it comes to the controversial targeting of children by the radical Left.
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
TOP SECRET: Santa’s 2022 Flight Plan Over Missoula Released
Back in 2020, a Facebook group was formed with the goal to bring back the annual "Santa Flyover." Something that Missoulians haven't witnessed since 2005. It looks like that tradition will continue for 2022. According to a 2005 article in the Missoulian. Northwest Fresh Tidyman's closed its Missoula store in...
A Montana Take on “The Twitter Files” and Suppressing Free Speech
I was out on vacation for the last week, so thankfully John Jackson (@pvtjokerus on Twitter) was on hand to get us up to speed on the latest "Twitter files" and the documents dumped onto the Internet by independent reporter Matt Taibbi. We also got a Montana take on the...
Roof Problems Force Class Cancelation at Missoula’s Sentinel High School
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
Man Threatens People With an Axe at a Missoula Bus Stop
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 17, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a male threatening a female with an axe at a bus stop. Dispatchers notified officers that the female victim walked from the bus stop to Target with the male following her with the axe.
Gift Ideas for the Mountain-Loving Montanan in your Life
Gift giving is hard work, but over the years I've improved at it. The trick is to focus on a favorite activity of your loved one and get them something that involves that— easier said than done, obviously. But if you're struggling to find a gift for the mountain lover in your life, I've got you covered with this list:
Dr. Kolb Brings Nick and Peter Real Pine Needle Cookies on KGVO
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was, as Dr. Peter Kolb described on Thursday’s Talk Back program, ‘a Martha Stewart Moment’, as he brought a box of cookies in the studio baked by Mrs. Robin Kolb, that were flavored with real pine needles. Dr. Kolb has been...
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0