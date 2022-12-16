ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One

I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula High School remains closed because of roof problems

Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse

According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style

If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing

One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold

There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule

If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
930 AM KMPT

More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now

Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

TOP SECRET: Santa’s 2022 Flight Plan Over Missoula Released

Back in 2020, a Facebook group was formed with the goal to bring back the annual "Santa Flyover." Something that Missoulians haven't witnessed since 2005. It looks like that tradition will continue for 2022. According to a 2005 article in the Missoulian. Northwest Fresh Tidyman's closed its Missoula store in...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Gift Ideas for the Mountain-Loving Montanan in your Life

Gift giving is hard work, but over the years I've improved at it. The trick is to focus on a favorite activity of your loved one and get them something that involves that— easier said than done, obviously. But if you're struggling to find a gift for the mountain lover in your life, I've got you covered with this list:
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
BUTTE, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy