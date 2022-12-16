Read full article on original website
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Karma? Hawaii’s Infamous Go! Airlines’ Parent Hits Skids
Widespread rumors that the parent of Hawaii’s defunct Go! Airlines is near destitute and may enter bankruptcy. That after being accused of helping create the same bankruptcy result it now seeks for Hawaii’s still-beloved Aloha Airlines. This topic has been swirling around for a couple of months, but...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter. Power has been reported to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ahonui
—Patience; patient, enduring, long suffering; to tolerate. “I chose the word ahonui because patience is something I had to learn over the years to be successful in school, with my family, and with myself. Patience is needed to be able to see good results for something that cannot be rushed.”
Cold front expected to clear the islands overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will decrease overnight, with drier conditions for the rest of the week. Westerly winds are still present over the islands until trade winds return next Monday.
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 2...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 20, 2022)
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui appeared to be hardest hit by the storm. Downed trees and strong winds also led to widespread power outages on Maui — at...
KITV.com
Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
