Would you pay to travel in a toll lane? 🛣️

🛣️ Would you pay a toll or fee to travel in an exclusive lane as a way to avoid congestion?

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is banking on Tennesseans picking that as an option to get around — and as a way to generate revenue and help fund road construction projects, particularly in rural areas.

Statehouse reporter Adam Friedman reports on how discussions are underway to allow private companies to create express toll roads and lanes. Other options include increasingly the yearly electric vehicle fee from $100 to $300.

Adam writes that the administration is calling the lanes "choice lanes" and emphasizing how the governor doesn't want to create roads where the only option is for drivers to pay.

These types of lanes are common in other states, such as Texas and Georgia, and motorists are often charged different rates depending on the time of day and how much traffic is on the road.

Tennessee is a pay-as-you-go state when it comes to road projects, and once again we're coming up short on funding. The state boosted fuel taxes in 2017, the first time since the late 1980s, but vehicles are getting more fuel efficient; and more residents are turning to electric cars.

Indeed, the state itself is becoming a center for electric vehicle production.

The life and death of Brookmeade Park's 'chief'

🗞️ Normally, you might find investigative reporter Josh Keefe digging into problems at the Department of Children's Services, or how the state failed to follow its own rules when carrying out the death penalty.

But I think you'll find his story on Drandon Brown a must-read. It's a detailed, nuanced and empathic look at a man who struggled with mental health crises and homelessness.

A man who could break out in bursts of violence. But also a man who could be kind and protective of others.

Brown was fatally shot by police in November. His story underscores the important debates in Nashville that we're having as a city about mental health, homelessness and how police use deadly force.

Take some time to dive into this in-depth read, and be sure to read to the end. You won't regret it.

You can find Josh's story here.

The comics

💬 Starting tomorrow, we have a great new way to read the digital comics.

We're adding dozens of new features, with titles like Mutts, Hagar the Horrible, The Lockhorns, Olive and Popeye and a whole lot more. All your existing favorites should still be there.

If you get the print edition, this change doesn't impact the comics you get to enjoy with your hard copy.

You can access the digital comics from the link off our Tennessean.com home page or find them here.

