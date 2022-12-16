Notable quotes from Bo Nix as he breaks down NFL decision, potential return to Eugene

One of the biggest questions that every Oregon Duck fan is asking right now is about whether or not quarterback Bo Nix will return to Eugene for another season in 2023. We know that he is going to play in the Holiday Bowl on December 28, but beyond that, it’s unclear what his plans are.

Friday afternoon offered an opportunity for us to get some clarity on the situation, with Nix talking to media members for the first time since after the Oregon State game in November. Unfortunately, he didn’t appease fans wanting to know more about his future, admitting that he is still undecided.

Despite the lack of clarity, we still got a lot of information about his decision process, and when he ultimately will know what his plans are. Here are some of the most notable quotes from Nix on Friday:

NFL Decision

Question: Have you made a decision about where you will be for the 2023 season? Nix: “Yeah, I wanna know too. Still trying to figure that out myself and we’ll decide later."

Deciding Factors

Question: What are some of the factors that go into that decision? Nix: "There's a few things that are on both sides you got to look at. But as I'm putting that together, I'm just trying to get ready for this bowl game and get ready for North Carolina and just do well at practice and continue to get better myself."

Decision Change

Question: Has the past year changed your decision at all? Nix: "I had no idea what was going to happen when I first got here. If I had gone back a year from today and looked at my situation, I’ve come a long way. Just that in general, the whole situation has changed and I’ve put myself in a good situation that I’ve got a lot of different things to choose from.”

Ankle Update

Question: How is your ankle doing? Nix: "It's getting better. Trainers are still doing a really good job, I'm in there a lot for treatment. It's doing a lot better than what it was."

Bowl Game Decision

Question: What went into your decision to play in the bowl game? Nix: "That was kind of easy for me. I just really enjoy playing football, I enjoy playing for Oregon, and I enjoy playing for Coach Lanning. So anytime I have that opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.”

End of Season Impact

Question: Did the way the season ended have an impact on your decision to play in the bowl game? Nix: "That had something to do with it. Part of it was wanting to get out there and play full speed again.”

New Offense

Question: What's the process of changing offensive coordinators been like? Nix: "It's been different. But, you know, our playbook is the same. Coach Mehringer has done a really good job. He's called plays in the past, and he's very smart football mind. So he's gonna put us in good situations, Coach Adams still got those receivers going. And then coach Summerville stepped up in the quarterback role and has done a really good job of just teaching us and continue to make strides and put us through drills and watch our practice performance and continue to make us better."

Will Stein

Question: What are your thoughts on Will Stein after getting to know him? Nix: "I like him, I like the stuff I've heard about him. I like being able to talk to him. Like what I've heard from him from an offensive standpoint, and I think he's gonna do a really good job with what his background is. He's very multiple. And he's done a lot of different things. I think that'll help the team."

2023 Offense

Question: Do you guys talk about what the offense would look like if you were to come back next year? Nix: "Yeah, I think you kind of have to have those conversations because that's part of the decision making process."

Decision Timeline

Question: Do you know when you'll have more of an idea on your decision? Nix: “I’m hope it's as soon as possible. Like you guys, I’m ready to know my decision. It’s not an easy process, it’s one of the toughest things I’ve had to do but it’s rewarding regardless of what happens.”

Drake Maye

Question: What are your early thoughts on Drake Maye? Nix: "He's a really good player. I think he moves around a lot better than people expect. He's a very athletic guy. Obviously, he's got a big arm. And he's gonna make a lot of really good throws. He just can kind of do it all. And I think that's what makes him so versatile and so good."

NIL

Question: How does potential NIL money impact your NFL decision? Nix: "I think it's tough because in my situation is you can hear all different, like all sorts of things from where you could get drafted. And I think that's what kind of makes it not confusing, but it makes you have a lot of decisions because you don't know when you're going to be drafted. And so then you got to compare your situation to college. And you know, the value in the two decisions and there's value in both. I don't think I can make a bad decision."

Recruiting

Question: Do you feel an obligation to still recruit players with your decision having such an impact on other guys? Nix: "You always want to leave somewhere better than you found it. So if I can help Oregon, where I'm at right this second, if I can help them sign a guy for next year, regardless if I'm here or not, that's a really important thing. And you know if that kids coming because I'm gonna be here and then they're still gonna be here when I leave regardless next year, so they can't just come because I'm gonna be here there's a lot of other things a part of the decision. They gotta come because they feel like they're a fit to Oregon. But at the same time, you know, if I'm, if I'm here going through bulk prep, and I'm still part of this team, I'm gonna help the team as best as I can."

