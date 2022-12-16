A man is dead after an early Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home community in Rochester Hills, officials said. First responders were called at about 2 a.m. to the man's home in the 30 block of Carondelet in the Rochester Estates community near Avon and John R roads for a fire, they said. Neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames in the home. They also said the homeowner's car was parked in the driveway and they feared he was inside the residence.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO