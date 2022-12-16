ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Detroit News

Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody

A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said. "We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2

Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who stabbed Macomb prison inmate charged

A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township who allegedly stabbed and killed another inmate has been charged with first-degree murder, officials said Tuesday. Michael Ketchum also was charged with assault with intent to murder and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, said Macomb County Prosecutor...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn hit-and-run suspect arrested

Dearborn police made an arrest in a hit-and-run near Dearborn's south end. The Police Department was seeking a female driver who hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday, the department announced a driver had been arrested and her vehicle had been impounded.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

1 dead in Rochester Hills house fire Tuesday

A man is dead after an early Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home community in Rochester Hills, officials said. First responders were called at about 2 a.m. to the man's home in the 30 block of Carondelet in the Rochester Estates community near Avon and John R roads for a fire, they said. Neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames in the home. They also said the homeowner's car was parked in the driveway and they feared he was inside the residence.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Driver charged in Dearborn hit-and-run

A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run last week in Dearborn that left a teen injured, police announced Monday. Paris Denise Varner, 37, was arraigned through 19th District Court on one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor, records show. Judge...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Woman sought in shooting at Detroit police precinct

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a woman wanted in connection with a shooting Monday at a precinct on the city's east side. Investigators allege a woman opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, 41, accused of kidnapping woman in Warren charged

A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading police on a car chase has been charged, Macomb County's Prosecutor said Monday. Jerry Thompson, 41, was charged Thursday in Warren's 37th District Court with kidnapping, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, and assault and battery, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with torturing ex's dog to stand trial

A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog to harass his former partner is slated to stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Julius Holley, 55, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over by Judge Larry Williams at 36th District Court in Detroit. Following a partnership...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Nessel sues paper company over PFAS-contaminated waste

Port Huron – The state of Michigan is accusing a former paper mill owner of sending contaminated waste to a composting site for decades in the Thumb region. The lawsuit seeks payments from Domtar Industries for identifying the contamination, near Port Huron, and to restore areas affected by PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as “forever chemicals.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit Youth Choir performs Christmas concert Friday

The acclaimed Detroit Youth Choir will present "Joyful! Experience the Holidays" at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church in Detroit. About 100 children ages 8-18 from all three tiers of the choir — Prime Time, Center Stage and Limelight — will perform standard Christmas songs and spirituals for a two-hour concert.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football lands three-star LB Hayden Moore, a former Nebraska commit

Linebacker Hayden Moore, a senior at Aurora (Colorado) Regis, pledged to Michigan’s 2023 class a day after announcing his decommitment from Nebraska. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore made a visit to Michigan over the weekend before announcing his commitment Monday. Michigan now has 21 commitments to the 2023 class, as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan adds two transfers from Indiana, bolstering portal pickups

Ann Arbor — Michigan opened the NCAA transfer portal door, stepped in and has made itself at home. The Wolverines continue to aggressively recruit the portal, and on Tuesday they added two former Indiana captains, quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end A.J. Barner. Both announced their commitments on social media.
ANN ARBOR, MI

