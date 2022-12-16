Read full article on original website
Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody
A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said. "We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."
Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2
Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
Man who stabbed Macomb prison inmate charged
A prisoner at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township who allegedly stabbed and killed another inmate has been charged with first-degree murder, officials said Tuesday. Michael Ketchum also was charged with assault with intent to murder and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, said Macomb County Prosecutor...
Dearborn hit-and-run suspect arrested
Dearborn police made an arrest in a hit-and-run near Dearborn's south end. The Police Department was seeking a female driver who hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday, the department announced a driver had been arrested and her vehicle had been impounded.
1 dead in Rochester Hills house fire Tuesday
A man is dead after an early Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home community in Rochester Hills, officials said. First responders were called at about 2 a.m. to the man's home in the 30 block of Carondelet in the Rochester Estates community near Avon and John R roads for a fire, they said. Neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames in the home. They also said the homeowner's car was parked in the driveway and they feared he was inside the residence.
Driver charged in Dearborn hit-and-run
A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run last week in Dearborn that left a teen injured, police announced Monday. Paris Denise Varner, 37, was arraigned through 19th District Court on one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a one-year misdemeanor, records show. Judge...
Woman sought in shooting at Detroit police precinct
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a woman wanted in connection with a shooting Monday at a precinct on the city's east side. Investigators allege a woman opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot.
Gun failed as troubled man aimed weapon in Dearborn police station, MSP says
A man walked into the Dearborn police station on Sunday afternoon, seemingly intent on seeking an officer. He found one in the front lobby. The 33-year-old then became a crime suspect. Investigators say he pulled out a 9mm pistol and pointed it at the officer. Police said the officer was...
Man sentenced for 2 armed robberies after being acquitted of murder, attempted murder
In an emotionally charged, multi-hour sentencing hearing, a 27-year-old Southfield man was sentenced to serve at least the next 17 years of his life in prison for a 2018 Detroit armed robbery. Marcus Beri originally also was charged with killing Ryan Nelson, 21, of Arlington, Tennessee, and seriously injuring Garrett...
Man, 41, accused of kidnapping woman in Warren charged
A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading police on a car chase has been charged, Macomb County's Prosecutor said Monday. Jerry Thompson, 41, was charged Thursday in Warren's 37th District Court with kidnapping, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, and assault and battery, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
Detroit man charged with torturing ex's dog to stand trial
A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog to harass his former partner is slated to stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Julius Holley, 55, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over by Judge Larry Williams at 36th District Court in Detroit. Following a partnership...
False active shooter threat briefly shuts down Grosse Pointe North High School
Grosse Pointe North High School was locked down briefly Monday afternoon as public safety officials investigated a possible active shooter threat before finding the facility was safe and reopening the school. School officials and police have identified and detained a North student whom they are questioning in connection with the...
4 Paws 1 Heart wins The Detroit News' Holiday Cheer for Charity contest
It's doggone good and the cat's pajamas at the same time. A St. Clair Shores nonprofit that works to reduce the number of homeless cats and dogs has won this year's grand prize in The Detroit News' annual fundraising contest for charities, its business agent said. 4 Paws 1 Heart...
Nessel sues paper company over PFAS-contaminated waste
Port Huron – The state of Michigan is accusing a former paper mill owner of sending contaminated waste to a composting site for decades in the Thumb region. The lawsuit seeks payments from Domtar Industries for identifying the contamination, near Port Huron, and to restore areas affected by PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as “forever chemicals.”
Trio of metro area stars rethink Signing Day plans after Luke Fickell's Cincy departure
High school football players' lives are turned upside down, knowing they had their futures all set up before a coach or coaches move on from one college to take another position at another college. Such was the case when Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore had to think things over...
State hoops: In Bates-Davis battle, EMU bench player saves day vs. Detroit
Ypsilanti — It was about a half-hour after the game, the arena was nearly empty, and Detroit Mercy head men's basketball coach Mike Davis was sitting courtside when he spotted Eastern Michigan's Yusuf Jihad in the stands. He waved him over. "Man, why do you always have a career...
Detroit Youth Choir performs Christmas concert Friday
The acclaimed Detroit Youth Choir will present "Joyful! Experience the Holidays" at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church in Detroit. About 100 children ages 8-18 from all three tiers of the choir — Prime Time, Center Stage and Limelight — will perform standard Christmas songs and spirituals for a two-hour concert.
Michigan football lands three-star LB Hayden Moore, a former Nebraska commit
Linebacker Hayden Moore, a senior at Aurora (Colorado) Regis, pledged to Michigan’s 2023 class a day after announcing his decommitment from Nebraska. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore made a visit to Michigan over the weekend before announcing his commitment Monday. Michigan now has 21 commitments to the 2023 class, as...
Michigan adds two transfers from Indiana, bolstering portal pickups
Ann Arbor — Michigan opened the NCAA transfer portal door, stepped in and has made itself at home. The Wolverines continue to aggressively recruit the portal, and on Tuesday they added two former Indiana captains, quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end A.J. Barner. Both announced their commitments on social media.
Michigan LB Kalel Mullings 'a natural' in double-duty as RB in Blake Corum's absence
Ann Arbor — Michigan’s Kalel Mullings handles his short-yardage running back duties like a linebacker, which makes sense, because Mullings is a linebacker who happened to practice at running back in the spring before returning to linebacker in preseason camp and then to running back late in the season.
