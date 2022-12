ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Central Lyon senior Zach Lutmer plans to sign a letter of intent Wednesday to play football for the University of Iowa. Lutmer, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Lions, committed in May to accept a scholarship from the Hawkeyes, where he is projected as a safety. He is scheduled to sign his letter of intent at his high school in Rock Rapids, according to his head coach Curtis Eben.

ROCK RAPIDS, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO