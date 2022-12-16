ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

restonnow.com

Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon

Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
HERNDON, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun’s latest Dunkin’ Donuts taking shape

The rough building is up at the new Dunkin’ Donuts shop coming to southern Loudoun County. It will be part of the Whitman Farm shopping plaza taking shape. That’s located on the southeast corner of Gum Spring Road and Braddock Road. The Burn first reported on plans for...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Arlington’s Ballston Macy’s site to be transformed into 553 residences

A major redevelopment project is slated to bring more housing and shopping to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s in Arlington County, Virginia. The site will be transformed into a 16-story building, bringing 553 residential units, a grocery store and retail space to the Ashton Heights neighborhood. A total of 12 units inside the new building will be committed to affordable housing.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Flames engulf home in Fairfax Co.

LORTON, Va. — Firefighters battled a large house fire in Lorton, Virginia, early Tuesday morning. Flames destroyed the Fairfax County home, but all people inside were able to escape, firefighters said. A spokesperson with Fairfax Fire and Rescue Services said units were dispatched to the 11300 block of River...
LORTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled

Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
alxnow.com

Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions

If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Upgrades to Glade Pool in Reston officially begin this week

Upgrades to Glade Pool (11550 Glade Drive) officially begin today. Planned improvements include partially replacing the concrete deck, repairing the spa jet and chipping out the main pool for tiling and coping. In a statement, Reston Association Director of Communications and Marketing Mike Leone said that the work should wrap...
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Alexandria, Virginia

When you visit Alexandria, Virginia, you will be able to experience various things. It is a city located on the Potomac River and just south of Washington, DC. One of the best things to do in this area is to check out the city’s Old Town. This part of the city is filled with beautiful, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings and brick sidewalks. Another great place to see is the Carlyle House Historic Park. This restored Georgian mansion will allow you to experience a little bit of history.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Fredericksburg, Virginia, is the perfect spot for history buffs and those who enjoy the beauty and culture of the area. Located on the Rappahannock River, it is known for its colonial history and several historical sites. It is also home to the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, which is the final resting place of thousands of Union soldiers.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

