Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Related
restonnow.com
Deli Italiano officially opens in the Town of Herndon
Deli Italiano has officially opened its doors to the public in the Town of Herndon (700 Lynn Street) after a grand opening ceremony earlier this month. The pizza chain held a grand opening on Dec. 8, alongside a ribbon-cutting with Midtown Jewelers, a Reston-based business that moved to the town earlier this year. A soft opening took place earlier this season.
theburn.com
Loudoun’s latest Dunkin’ Donuts taking shape
The rough building is up at the new Dunkin’ Donuts shop coming to southern Loudoun County. It will be part of the Whitman Farm shopping plaza taking shape. That’s located on the southeast corner of Gum Spring Road and Braddock Road. The Burn first reported on plans for...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
WTOP
Arlington’s Ballston Macy’s site to be transformed into 553 residences
A major redevelopment project is slated to bring more housing and shopping to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s in Arlington County, Virginia. The site will be transformed into a 16-story building, bringing 553 residential units, a grocery store and retail space to the Ashton Heights neighborhood. A total of 12 units inside the new building will be committed to affordable housing.
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Flames engulf home in Fairfax Co.
LORTON, Va. — Firefighters battled a large house fire in Lorton, Virginia, early Tuesday morning. Flames destroyed the Fairfax County home, but all people inside were able to escape, firefighters said. A spokesperson with Fairfax Fire and Rescue Services said units were dispatched to the 11300 block of River...
fox5dc.com
Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
WUSA
Missing 10-year-old girl in Herndon, Virginia
This is Lillian Roberson. She was last seen just before 1 o'clock this afternoon leaving her home on Charles Street. If you think you've seen her please call police.
restonnow.com
Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled
Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
dcnewsnow.com
Boy Faces Charges After Incident at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County
Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, had a gun on him at Tysons Corner Center on Dec. 18, 2022. He faced a list of charges as a result. Boy Faces Charges After Incident at Tysons Corner …. Police said a 16-year-old boy,...
alxnow.com
Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions
If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
restonnow.com
Upgrades to Glade Pool in Reston officially begin this week
Upgrades to Glade Pool (11550 Glade Drive) officially begin today. Planned improvements include partially replacing the concrete deck, repairing the spa jet and chipping out the main pool for tiling and coping. In a statement, Reston Association Director of Communications and Marketing Mike Leone said that the work should wrap...
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
Police: 2 detained, no shots fired Sunday at Tysons Corner mall
TYSONS, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that no shots were fired Sunday at Tysons Corner Center -- although a number of officers were on the scene for a "separate investigation." Police have since confirmed that Tysons Urban Team officers found three suspects involved in an Arlington robbery,...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Alexandria, Virginia
When you visit Alexandria, Virginia, you will be able to experience various things. It is a city located on the Potomac River and just south of Washington, DC. One of the best things to do in this area is to check out the city’s Old Town. This part of the city is filled with beautiful, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings and brick sidewalks. Another great place to see is the Carlyle House Historic Park. This restored Georgian mansion will allow you to experience a little bit of history.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fredericksburg, Virginia
Fredericksburg, Virginia, is the perfect spot for history buffs and those who enjoy the beauty and culture of the area. Located on the Rappahannock River, it is known for its colonial history and several historical sites. It is also home to the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, which is the final resting place of thousands of Union soldiers.
Comments / 1