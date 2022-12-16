Bret Michaels teases a Packers-Rams 'Monday Night Football' spot with 'The Office' actor Brian Baumgartner

What happens when a piece of Dunder Mifflin and a piece of Poison join forces for “Monday Night Football” at Lambeau Field?

That’s a good question, but it’s in the works.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has been teasing “one of the most fun commercial shoots ever” for “MNF” on his Instagram by posting photos of himself with Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on “The Office" and is shown wearing Green Bay Packers gear. According to Michaels' account, the spot will air on Monday for the ESPN broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Packers game at Lambeau.

The caption for a photo posted Thursday touts the commercial as including Michaels’ “Parti-Gras (2023 tour) good vibes,” Baumgartner, friends, family and diehard Packers and Rams fans, a pot of chili and and a snow-making machine, all in Baumgartner’s house. A second photo shared Friday by Michaels appears to show the two on set together, with Baumgartner in a Packers sweater and gold lame´ pants.

Baumgartner shared a photo as well, with the caption "Something is coming ...”

Baumgartner is good friends with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who first met him in 2008 at a blackjack table during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Rodgers is also well known as a huge fan of “The Office.” Packers fans will recall he reported to training camp in 2021 wearing a shirt featuring the "Kevin's Famous Chili" scene from Episode 98 of “The Office,” in which Baumgartner’s character arrives early to the office with a huge pot of homemade chili for his co-workers at Dunder Mifflin, only to drop it on the floor and have to try to scoop it back in using binders.

Michaels and Poison have a long history with Green Bay, dating to 1988 when the band spent several days rehearsing for its first headlining tour at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and shot the video for “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” in the building. The band returned twice more to rehearse for and launch tours from the arena in the ‘90s. Michaels, who has remained a popular draw as a solo act at countless venues in the city, was the final act to play the 60-year-old arena in 2019 before it was torn down.

