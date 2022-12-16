Read full article on original website
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
Located in a busy shopping center in West Lake Hills, Baldinucci’s giant glass viewing area is full of whole pizzas and pre-cut slices that allow you to window shop before pointing at the piece (or eight) that you want. They serve round pies, but we can’t get enough of their puffy Roman squares, preferably topped with whipped ricotta and a pile of mushrooms. With an incredible crunch and pillowy interior, it feels like some laws of science are being defied.
Dovetail Pizza
Dovetail is a pizzeria in Bouldin Creek from some of the folks behind Salt & Time, Rosen’s Bagels, Lenoir, Swedish Hill, and (the now closed) G’Raj Mahal—which means in addition to pizza, you’ll also find things like meat boards, pastas, and salads that all borrow inspiration from a few different spots around town.
Pizzeria Grata
Inside of a gas station near Menchaca and Ben White in South Austin, Pizzeria Grata is quietly making some of the best pizza in Austin. But this isn’t some take-and-bake situation—there’s a full-sized wood-burning oven built into the space, plus a small countertop where you can sit and watch every step of the process, like a way more exciting version of the Domino’s pizza tracker. The pies lean Neapolitan, but with a crispier base, and a chew that we think about often. We like the sweet and spicy pizza that comes topped with sweet bacon marmalade and hot pepper relish.
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
Revery VR Bar
When we’re ready to escape our boring lives, we like to hit Revery VR Bar to get medieval and slash things with a digital sword. Even without the VR headsets, the Midtown spot feels otherworldly with neon lights providing a red, hazy underground club vibe. Snap on their headsets and prepare yourself for games like archery and hand-to-hand combat that put you right in the action. Late night, the Midtown spot has DJs and a full bar. And while you still can’t eat in the virtual world (is someone working on that?), visit the Heartbreakers food truck to get a large, greasy cheeseburger, which rivals Grindhouse and comes paired with cajun, lemon pepper, or sour cream and onion fries (we’re here for the mayo-based sauce, too).
Mezzanine Sushi
Beverly Grove’s West 3rd Street has no shortage of pre-going-out spots—sexy, booze-forward restaurants where you can snack on good food, get a little tipsy, and still make it to the bar/nightclub/party you committed to afterward. The newly opened Mezzanine Sushi in the Palihouse West Hollywood is already one of the best options in the neighborhood for exactly those nights. Located on the hotel’s loungey second floor, Mezzanine has “sushi” in its name, but the small izakaya plates are what you should concentrate on. The seafood pancake is plump and juicy, the grilled yellowtail collar flakes beautifully under a pair of chopsticks, and the wood-fired tomatoes are tiny smoke explosions in your mouth. Of course, drinking is a big part of the experience here, too, with a large range of interesting sake to choose from and a bar downstairs that has every classic cocktail in the book.
Yeastie Boys Bagels
If you’ve taken a Saturday morning drive down San Vicente in Brentwood, or Sunset in Silver Lake, or been anywhere in the vicinity of Melrose Place, you’ve seen the crowds outside Yeastie Boys’ bagel trucks. Their bagels are—you guessed it—distinctively yeasty, but the reason to come here are the incredible, over-the-top sandwiches. There’s the Reubenstein, an inside-out bagel sandwich with pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, or the Game Over, with heaping portions of scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, and jalapeño cream cheese. They go heavy on that cream cheese, too—and we’re not complaining.
The Wreck Room
At first glance, The Wreck Room in Nob Hill looks like a dive bar you’d stumble into on the last stop of a tequila-fueled night. But the dark, easy-to-miss spot is actually one of the most fun places in the area to spend a few hours. It has endless ways to stay entertained, from a pool table and Skee-ball to a punching bag and shuffleboard. This space with TVs on the walls is also big enough for all your friends to spread out without getting elbowed by a stranger throwing darts.
Grant Central Pizza
For more than 30 years, Grant Central Pizza East has been serving up huge, thin-crust New York-style slices of pizza, which gives you the maximum amount of cheese and toppings in every bite. You can’t see it but we’re doing the chef’s kiss motion right now like we do every time we think about their slices. EAV really isn’t with all the extraness you’ll find in other parts of the city, so keeping it on brand, this neighborhood pillar and pizzeria sticks to the basics with the usual toppings—the only show you’ll get is from pizza makers who nonchalantly cut off hunks of dough and roll them into balls in the middle of the room, then make huge pies cut into slices the size of our heads.
Lips Atlanta
Between the incredibly heavy-handed cocktails and the eight entree options, there’s certainly a lot to feast on at this lively dinner theater and drag show on Buford Highway. At $32, which covers your three-course dinner, dishes like salmon with a mango salsa and mushroom ravioli actually deliver a pretty solid meal. The only bland thing on the menu is the al carte spinach dip appetizer. Running Wednesday through Sunday, themed shows include everything from Broadway numbers to celebrity impersonations —be sure to get a reservation for the best seating (there are cozy four-person booths, long communal tables in the middle, and a mezzanine area in the back of the room), or risk getting sat by the bar, out of stage view, in no man’s land.
Michaeli Bakery
This tiny bakery on the Lower East Side specializes in Israeli-style pastries and other baked goods. They make some of our favorite babka and rugelach in NYC, but it's always worth stopping in to see what's on offer. There's fresh challah every day, a bunch of really delicious cookies, and four kinds of babka. The chocolate is amazing, but break out of your comfort zone and try the cherry and cheese flavor at least once. Michaeli also makes a ton of savory burekas with fillings ranging from spinach to pizza. It's a great choice for a quick breakfast or lunch in this neighborhood.
Slingshot Social Game Club
If it’s been far too long since you cursed at a giant screen of Pac-Man desperately trying to eat the final dot, then head to Slingshot Social in West Midtown to rectify this consuming problem. They have every kind of game imaginable, from digital selections like Galaga and Big Buck Hunter to tactile options like basketball, and Dance Revolution. You can get electronic wristbands for the beer wall (think Pour), making it easy to refill drinks while you heckle your friends playing Skee-Ball. You’re not really here for the food, but the nachos with spicy chili and jalapeños or the pretty standard hot dog with fries are decent when you need a break from your losing streak in duckpin or jet pong.
Arsicault Bakery
At the Civic Center outpost of Arsicault Bakery, you can get the same croissants found at the original Richmond location without giving up an hour of your morning by standing in a line. You’re probably here, like everyone else, for the almond croissants that make other almond croissants look like underachievers. Get a boxful (or two) and don’t look back. Unlike the Richmond spot, this place has tables inside, espresso drinks, and baguette sandwiches for quick to-go lunches.
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen sits roughly 200 feet from the Fox Theatre in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott. It’s common to find business people in town for the week hanging around the bar sipping cocktails and asking the familiar, “What brings you to Atlanta?” icebreaker question to total strangers. The Ponce Room offers casual Southern bites in the laid-back atmosphere of a hotel, where time is irrelevant and folks are constantly coming and going. While we can assure you that nothing you get here will be bad—though it won’t be memorable either. We will commit a few things to memory, like their burger, which has a tasty comeback sauce, plenty of cheese, and sweet pickles. And wings with a smoky dry rub are a nice snack as you watch Midtown traffic whiz by through the floor-to-ceiling windows that open to their patio.
Tak Korean Bistro
Located in the basement of a six-floor office building in the South Loop, buzzing to be let into Tak feels like visiting an accountant. But it turns out this place has great Korean food and karaoke. The modern interior is dimly lit with plenty of tables for groups, and five private karaoke rooms (one of them fits 18 people). It's ideal for a casual night out or birthday where you can troubleshoot your American Idol audition song. Their menu has a wide range of Korean dishes, like comforting and spicy budae jeongol, crispy seafood pancake, and sweet and savory galbjjim with short ribs. Plus, they also have a bar with a wide variety of soju and makgeolli if you just want to come here for drinks.
East Atlanta Village
Whether you’re in the mood for day-drinking or late-night “brewsing,” Flatiron is a chill little neighborhood bar where you can get a reliably good beer. Hit it for lunch or an early dinner, and you’ll be one of only a few folks sitting by the windows watching runners zip by on the sidewalk. It’s ballsy to tout your own food as famous, but “Our Famous Chicken Egg Rolls” earn the label, expertly fusing traditional chicken salad and Asian flavors. Things ramp up at night, when it’s not unusual to see people spilling out of the tiny wood-paneled interior and hanging out on the sidewalk. If you can’t find a spot, head upstairs to The Trophy Room, which houses an additional bar, darts, and a pool table, and order the jalapeno chili mac and cheese bowl from the late-night menu.
Livingston Restaurant+Bar
With Livingston solely focused on breakfast until further notice, fans of The Georgian Terrace restaurant’s American fare or its proximity to the Fox Theatre must settle for this adjacent hotel bar come dinnertime. Though the modest seating setup won’t wow like the dining room’s bright, column-filled space did, thankfully, its menu showcases some of Livingston’s culinary flair. Juicy burgers and light bites are the headliners now. When the sprawling, wrap-around patio is open, it's the perfect place to sit with a drink and watch the glam (and not-so-glam) entrances to the Fox. But the fact you can still wait until the last second to finish your meal because you’re right across the street from the venue is the best perk.
12 Fun Spots To Eat When You're Tired Of Entertaining Your Fam
Whether you're just trying to kick it or kick ass, these "eatertainment" spots come through to save date nights and family outings with a meal and fun activity. Admit it, when Dave & Buster’s took off in the late ‘90s, you thought the idea of eating a hot wing in one hand while holding a Terminator 2: Judgement Day arcade gun in the other would be a short-lived phase. Well, the joke's (and the mild buffalo sauce, probably) on you. The “eatertainment” segment has not only survived but is thriving in the A. So, if you’re hungry for a new date night spot, an outlet for settling in-office beefs, or just a place to half-ignore family, these are the best spots to eat tasty tavern cuisine while enjoying a fun activity.
Publik Draft House
Don’t get us wrong, there are quite a few Fox showings when you’ll blend right in wearing that holey, well-worn concert t-shirt that you still have from the late ’90s. In those cases, beer, strong bourbon drinks, pub fare, and a dark tavern atmosphere will be more of your calling. That’s also when the two-level Publik Draft House delivers with sweet potato fries and a hearty burger. Just steer clear of entrees like the gamey duck quesadilla and the unseasoned fried catfish.
Emmita’s Cafe
The cure for weekly existential dread is always Emmita’s Cafe. The Lower Pacific Heights cafe is the sister spot to Breakfast Little in the Mission, so look for similar morning-time staples like the breakfast burrito stuffed with hash browns, bagels, and a bunch of toasts. They’re closed on weekends, but weekdays are always bustling with workers from the nearby hospital or backpack-wearers grabbing detox juices, cinnamon lattes, and other espresso drinks on the commute downtown.
