Huttig, AR

KNOE TV8

The hotel Monroe groundbreaking event

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies. Updated: 19 hours ago. Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swartz house fire destroys family home

SWARTZ, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Fire Department is investigating a destructive house fire that happened near Quail Ridge Rd. on Dec. 19, 2022. Ouachita Parish Fire Investigator Dusty Harris says the house fire appears to have been accidental when the residents were away. This is an ongoing investigation...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
opso.net

OPSO Colonel James Purvis Retires

Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies hosted a retirement party today for veteran Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Colonel James Purvis. Colonel Purvis has served 37 years with the department, starting in 1985 as a Patrol Deputy. He later transferred to Metro Narcotics for 10 years, then to Investigations. In 2001, he was promoted to Lieutenant and supervised the newly formed SCAT (Special Crimes Apprehension Team). Four years later he returned to the Patrol Division as a Shift Supervisor, later being promoted to the Major over the Patrol Division in 2010.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Symbolic groundbreaking of downtown Hotel Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Dec. 19, officials “broke ground” on the first hotel downtown Monroe has seen in decades. The project began almost 9 years ago when State Representative Michael Echols and his family purchased the two historic buildings. They plan to fully reconstruct the inside...
MONROE, LA
Bossip

NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up

Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

2 Louisiana women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 20th

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/20/2022) An area of low pressure across the northern Gulf continues to drive light rain and showers across the ArkLaMiss this morning. While the rain wraps up, the clouds will remain through the day, ahead of much colder air later this week. Showers will exit...
WEST MONROE, LA
CBS 42

‘I’ll give you something you can’t dodge’: Louisiana man accused of attempting to stab roommate with kitchen knife

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 7:10 a.m. Monday, West Monroe Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Parkwood Drive. Once at the scene, police learned that the victim and his roommate, 27-year-old Daniel S. Ross, were in fight. During the altercation, Ross allegedly struck the victim multiple times and attempted to stab him […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Ruston man sentenced to prison for threatening Congress member

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ruston man who threatened a member of Congress last fall was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty also placed Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, on three years of supervised release. The conviction stems from an incident that happened on...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

RPD searches for shoplifter

The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case

UPDATE (12/15/2022; 6:00 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana officials, the State of Louisiana is filing for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the Ronald Greene case. Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters will also face criminal charges in the case. York’s bond was set at $60,000. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MONROE, LA

