WLOS.com
Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
WLOS.com
Rutherford County Airport gets $1.24 million from state to upgrade safety features
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded Rutherford County Airport a $1.24 million grant for safety improvements. The grant will help the airport replace outdated lights, signage and navigational aids and install LED equipment. It’s money airport officials said will be put to good use,...
WLOS.com
'Rezoning for the site will be necessary:' Shelter plans for vacant school dropped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to use the vacant Asheville Primary School building as temporary winter shelter for the homeless have been halted because of zoning restrictions. The city of Asheville sent Asheville City Schools the following response, after the board of education gave the plans the green light...
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
WLOS.com
Allied Comprehensive Recovery Network has big plans to address substance use in rural WNC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Rutherford County native has returned home with big plans -- to address substance use in rural Western North Carolina. "I grew up here, graduated from high school in the late 90s when the mills started shutting down," Matt LaBreche said. He said the...
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
Yahoo!
Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?
In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
WLOS.com
Asheville woman charged in summer crash that killed pedestrian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a man back in June. Asheville Police say on June 3, 2022, at around 1:20 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Joanna Guy, 23, was traveling west on College Street when she attempted to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive and struck David Vanderhorst who was attempting to cross the intersection.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
WLOS.com
With colder temperatures coming -- let the faucets drip, Canton mayor says
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — With the temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by the end of this week, Canton officials are asking residents to help keep the water flowing. Mayor Zeb Smathers said, like many other towns, Canton has an aging infrastructure and cold temperatures can create...
WLOS.com
Proposed plans for new mixed-use Asheville hotel include residential and retail spaces
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new hotel and residential project is proposed for downtown Asheville. An application for the mixed-use building was submitted to the city’s planning department last week. “Mixed use projects are pretty common for downtown areas," said Planning & Urban Design Director Todd Okolichany. "I...
WLOS.com
Crazy crime spree leads from Gastonia to Granite Falls to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a truck in Gaston County, causing two crashes in Caldwell County and then kidnapping another driver Saturday morning. Police said, after the last crash, a woman was stuck in traffic near Granite Falls when the suspect,...
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
WLOS.com
Victims identified in Buncombe County shooting; reward offered for information on suspect
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, age 26 and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, age 39, both of Henderson County are the two victims of the shooting that took place on Monday on Mills Gap Road. "Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to...
WLOS.com
WNC hospitals receive priority guidance for flu antivirals after supplies run thin
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An increase in influenza cases in the Western North Carolina mountains, the state and Southeast region is stressing supplies of medications to treat those who are sick. Over the last week, local hospital leaders were briefed on protocols for distribution. "We received notification from the...
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
100-year-old WWII veteran recovers in Asheville after vehicle goes off embankment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local World War II veteran has an amazing story of survival. Helen Pritchett, 100, is working through physical therapy as she recovers at CarePartners in Asheville. Pritchett, who served in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II, was a passenger in a vehicle...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WLOS.com
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
