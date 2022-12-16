ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 20, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gerron Trapps scored 22 points to lead host Manual to a 71-62 win over crosstown rival Peoria on Tuesday night. Metamora, Washington, Pekin, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood and Heyworth also won in boys basketball. Washington beat Dunlap, 55-38, in a key game atop the Mid-Illini girls conference race. The Panthers now are […]
