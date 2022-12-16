Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Madison comeback falls short at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT — The Madison boys basketball team got off to a frigid start from the field, not hitting a single until three minutes left in the second quarter as the Trojans fell to Jonesville, 57-37, at Little Caesars Arena. Madison (2-2) fell behind 22-2 in the first, hitting only...
Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 20, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gerron Trapps scored 22 points to lead host Manual to a 71-62 win over crosstown rival Peoria on Tuesday night. Metamora, Washington, Pekin, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood and Heyworth also won in boys basketball. Washington beat Dunlap, 55-38, in a key game atop the Mid-Illini girls conference race. The Panthers now are […]
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
