ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

What’s open?

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sKuX_0jlRErwl00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Businesses in the path of this storm are assessing damages, and some are still closed.

Even with most of North Dakota still under a travel advisory, some places have reopened.

All four Marketplace Foods locations in Minot are open until 10 p.m. Friday night and will open at normal hours Saturday at 6 a.m.

The North Dan’s supermarket and Mandan Dan’s Supermarket are open now but may close shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night. The Turnpike location is closed but will open Saturday at 6 a.m. as of now.

All City of Bismarck offices are closed Friday, but the landfill and electronic recycling center will open Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Minot courthouse is closed Friday, and all bus services are suspended as well.

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

So what is open?

Costco in Bismarck is open but will close at 5 p.m. Friday night, it will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dakota Square Mall opened late Friday at 11 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., stores inside the mall may be open at different hours so call ahead to be sure.

Scheels is open until 9 p.m. Friday night, and plan on opening regular hours through the weekend.

Kirkwood mall opened at 12 p.m. Friday but is unsure of a closure time, updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page as they become available.

If you would like to report a closure or cancellation, you can do that by emailing it to ndfirst@kxnet.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Lingering blizzard impacts: empty shelves at select store locations in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm and blizzard shut down interstates and delayed shipments of merchandise at certain stores, according to a Walmart spokesperson. This is leaving some shelves empty. The days leading up to Christmas are some of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s definitely not...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Private contractors help dig out Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are hundreds of parking lots and driveways that need to be cleared after winter storms. But moving 20.6 inches with just one shovel is a tough job, so many businesses and homeowners hire private contractors to get the job done. Most of the city’s streets...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Big changes coming to small town Wilton

That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
WILTON, ND
KX News

Mandan Tennis Center announces grand opening

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Tennis Center, a building consisting of over 40,000 square feet of new sports equipment and aid, will finally celebrate its grand opening this week. The city’s first indoor tennis facility will bring many unique features from the new indoor dome, including six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts, and […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Snow removal operations, online city map: Bismarck Public Works asking for patience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With snow and ice-covered roads, drivers in Bismarck want to know which roads are safer to drive on for their day-to-day commutes. Bismarck Public Works offers a snow removal operations map that shows which streets in the city have been plowed, which are being worked on, and which are up next. During the November snowstorm, the public was utilizing this map, and many were upset about the map not updating automatically. With this month’s storm, the map didn’t update until all the streets were plowed.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow. The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Beware of deer on North Dakota roads

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
ANTLER, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy