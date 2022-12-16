What’s open?
NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Businesses in the path of this storm are assessing damages, and some are still closed.
Even with most of North Dakota still under a travel advisory, some places have reopened.
All four Marketplace Foods locations in Minot are open until 10 p.m. Friday night and will open at normal hours Saturday at 6 a.m.
The North Dan’s supermarket and Mandan Dan’s Supermarket are open now but may close shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night. The Turnpike location is closed but will open Saturday at 6 a.m. as of now.
All City of Bismarck offices are closed Friday, but the landfill and electronic recycling center will open Saturday at 9 a.m.
The Minot courthouse is closed Friday, and all bus services are suspended as well.Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
So what is open?
Costco in Bismarck is open but will close at 5 p.m. Friday night, it will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Dakota Square Mall opened late Friday at 11 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., stores inside the mall may be open at different hours so call ahead to be sure.
Scheels is open until 9 p.m. Friday night, and plan on opening regular hours through the weekend.
Kirkwood mall opened at 12 p.m. Friday but is unsure of a closure time, updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page as they become available.
If you would like to report a closure or cancellation, you can do that by emailing it to ndfirst@kxnet.com
