Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul
Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Georgia Tech Football
Tech land versatile Marietta ATH Nacari Ashley
Marietta (Ga.) athlete Nacari Ashley went on an official visit to Georgia Tech without an offer and he left campus on Sunday committed to the Yellow Jackets program under new head coach Brent Key. He spelled it out simply for JOL. "I'm fully committed to Georgia Tech," he said. "My...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Henry County high school basketball player inspires others
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One high school basketball player is making history this year. Christian Spencer, 17, told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen there’s a secret to his success. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “I just don’t give up. I can’t give up...
Briefs: Clark’s Christmas Kids raises $1.1M; Elle Duncan in town; Emily Blunt’s Atlanta cockroaches
Clark Howard this year brought back in-person donations for his annual donation drive for foster children in Georgia dub...
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years
With six days until Christmas, metro Atlanta has more than holiday preparations on its mind as it braces for subfreezing temperatures and the coldest weather in nearly five years.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
Rapper Latto gets official day, receives key to the city in Clayton County
Latto’s love for Clayton County is as deep as it is ubiquitous. The vigor with which she mentions her hometown in almost...
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Man gets life for killing ex-girlfriend at 4th of July barbecue in Henry County
A 22-year-old Georgia man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend during a 4th of July barbecue at her Locust Grove home will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
Comments / 0