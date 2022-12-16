ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul

Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Tech Football

Tech land versatile Marietta ATH Nacari Ashley

Marietta (Ga.) athlete Nacari Ashley went on an official visit to Georgia Tech without an offer and he left campus on Sunday committed to the Yellow Jackets program under new head coach Brent Key. He spelled it out simply for JOL. "I'm fully committed to Georgia Tech," he said. "My...
MARIETTA, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy