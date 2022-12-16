Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Some Bethlehem businesses say this holiday shopping season has been especially merry
BETHLEHEM, Pa.- The City of Bethlehem has been bustling this holiday season, attracting people from far and wide for holiday cheer, and all this foot traffic has the local merchants breathing a sigh of relief. Robyn Starcher is one of the many you'll find out and about in Bethlehem for...
WFMZ-TV Online
North Coventry carnival offers lights, rides through Jan. 1
N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – It is a winter wonderland inside the Carnival of Lights in North Coventry Township. From food to games, organizers said it is the biggest event of the year at the Norco Fire Company. In its third year, the carnival has more lights, rides and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property
EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, opens 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas has doubled its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, on Monday opened a second location at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Downtown Shenandoah Inc. awarded $500,000 grant for Center for Education, Business & Arts
Downtown Shenandoah Inc. has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to support its efforts to build an innovation and event center. Karen Kenderdine, president and treasurer of Downtown Shenandoah Inc., said the Center for Education, Business & Arts will be “transformational.”. “It will give people the opportunity to create...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants
Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low-to-moderate income residents received the largest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township cancels planning meeting; Miller Farm development review delayed
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bethlehem Township has canceled the Tuesday meeting of its Planning Commission, which had one main item: review of the development of the Miller Tract on Farmersville Road. Kay Builders submitted plans earlier this year for 166 single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments at 3107 Farmersville Road. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoemakersville firefighters raise money for families of New Tripoli firefighters
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. – Despite the cold, dozens of people showed their support Monday night for the New Tripoli firefighters who died earlier this month. They paid a visit to the Shoemakersville Fire Company, where a special dinner raised money for the firefighters' families. "We're out here doing a good...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police remind residents to stay alert, as number of thefts from vehicles rise
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Abraham Garcia is one of millions buying last-minute Christmas gifts. "Do you leave it in your car overnight?" I asked. "No," he said. "Because I'm afraid people are going to break in and steal it." It's a very real fear. Using FBI statistics, security company Vivint shows...
WFMZ-TV Online
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; tens of thousands without power
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge. The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday. The LVPC went over a sketch plan of the "Lehigh Valley Town Center" on Tuesday. The proposal is for 169,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lieutenant George Kuriger.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary
Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
