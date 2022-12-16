ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Health-focused cafe to expand juicing operations at new Easton property

EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County. Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton. Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local projects awarded $475,000 in state grants

Projects to improve the physical appearance of neighborhoods and assist the elderly in staying in their homes are among those that will share in $475,000 in grants from the state’s Keystone Communities Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Two nonprofit organizations that assist low-to-moderate income residents received the largest...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter advances plan for PennDOT driver license center

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission approved moving to a preliminary/final plan for the proposed PennDOT Driver License Center to be located at the Boscov's Outlet Center at 4365 Perkiomen Ave. The big issues to be addressed, according to Township Engineer Joe Rogosky, "would probably be...
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Regional bank opening new branch at former Bank of America building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region. First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lieutenant George Kuriger.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zeigler seeks full term as Carbon County sheriff in May primary

Carbon County Sheriff Daniel G. Zeigler, who is fulfilling the unexpired term of retired Sheriff Anthony Harvilla, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary for a full four-year term. Zeigler, who was sworn-in on Jan. 10 by Judge Joseph J. Matika, said in a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy