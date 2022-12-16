ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Wisconsin to see blowing snow, strong winds before Christmas

Much of Wisconsin is under a winter advisory or storm warning days before Christmas during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. "Don't underestimate this storm," Tim Carnahan, of the Wisconsin State Patrol, said in a press briefing. "The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be, in many cases, ineffective. It's just too cold, and the wind would blow the salt off the roadway anyway. So my best advice is seriously reconsider whether or not you're going to travel."
Evers to again propose marijuana legalization in state budget

Gov. Tony Evers said he'll reintroduce a plan to legalize marijuana for recreational use as part of the budget he unveils to lawmakers early next year. But Evers said he'd also sign a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana if GOP lawmakers send one to his desk. Evers and Republicans have...
At-risk youth, Wisconsin flagmakers, Holiday movies on TV

We learn more about an organization helping at-risk youth in Green Bay. Then, we talk to the director of a new documentary about flag manufacturers in Wisconsin. Later, a media studies professor joins us to discuss the popularity of holiday movies on channels like Hallmark and Showtime.
Wisconsin health officials confirm first pediatric influenza-related death this season

State health officials on Tuesday confirmed the first pediatric flu-related death in Wisconsin this winter. The state Department of Health Services declined to provide more details on the case, including the child's age. Tom Haupt, DHS’s Influenza Surveillance Coordinator, said on a call with reporters that the child was from western Wisconsin and said there was no evidence that the child had received a vaccine this year.
A white Christmas? Most of the state anticipating several inches of snow and dangerous temperatures

Much of Wisconsin will likely see a white Christmas this year, but meteorologists are also expecting snowfall and cold temperatures to impact travel this holiday season. It's not yet clear exactly how much snow is headed Wisconsin's way, but the National Weather Service says the southern region of the state will likely get more than 6 inches of snowfall later this week.
