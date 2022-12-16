Much of Wisconsin is under a winter advisory or storm warning days before Christmas during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. "Don't underestimate this storm," Tim Carnahan, of the Wisconsin State Patrol, said in a press briefing. "The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be, in many cases, ineffective. It's just too cold, and the wind would blow the salt off the roadway anyway. So my best advice is seriously reconsider whether or not you're going to travel."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO