Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Could cash incentives lure more residents to Wisconsin cities and towns?
Local leaders across the country are asking that question, as communities turn to incentive programs in a bid to lure more residents and workers. More than 70 communities in the U.S. are offering people at least $1,000 in cash or other incentives if they relocate, a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.
wpr.org
State regulators seek federal help to investigate unsafe PFAS levels in northern Wisconsin town
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking federal regulators for help investigating PFAS contamination in private wells after testing in one northern Wisconsin town showed levels far beyond what’s safe for drinking water. The agency received the results this fall as part of groundwater sampling of 450 wells...
wpr.org
Wisconsin to see blowing snow, strong winds before Christmas
Much of Wisconsin is under a winter advisory or storm warning days before Christmas during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. "Don't underestimate this storm," Tim Carnahan, of the Wisconsin State Patrol, said in a press briefing. "The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be, in many cases, ineffective. It's just too cold, and the wind would blow the salt off the roadway anyway. So my best advice is seriously reconsider whether or not you're going to travel."
wpr.org
Evers to again propose marijuana legalization in state budget
Gov. Tony Evers said he'll reintroduce a plan to legalize marijuana for recreational use as part of the budget he unveils to lawmakers early next year. But Evers said he'd also sign a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana if GOP lawmakers send one to his desk. Evers and Republicans have...
wpr.org
Blood donation groups ask Wisconsinites to find time to donate during the holidays
After a roller coaster year for blood donations, blood providers in Wisconsin and the surrounding region are encouraging people to find time to donate blood during the holidays. ImpactLife provides blood products to hospitals in southern Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. Amanda Hess, ImpactLife’s vice president of donor relations and...
wpr.org
Criminal justice coalition asks for raises for prosecutors, public defenders in Wisconsin's next budget
Criminal justice groups are banding together to outline their priorities for Wisconsin's next two-year budget. Among their requests: pay raises of roughly $8 an hour for public defenders and local prosecutors. The joint wish list is backed by Wisconsin's Department of Justice, its Director of State Courts, the Wisconsin State...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired advocates and provides resources for people with vision loss
Every seven minutes, someone in the United States will become blind or visually impaired, says the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired. We talk about the Council’s resources and advocacy work with the executive director.
wpr.org
At-risk youth, Wisconsin flagmakers, Holiday movies on TV
We learn more about an organization helping at-risk youth in Green Bay. Then, we talk to the director of a new documentary about flag manufacturers in Wisconsin. Later, a media studies professor joins us to discuss the popularity of holiday movies on channels like Hallmark and Showtime.
wpr.org
FBI: Number of hate crimes in Wisconsin increased by 54 percent in 2021
Increase comes despite fewer law enforcement agencies reporting data. The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. The increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes...
wpr.org
Author and journalist details a "Wisconsin Death Trip" for 2022
The author of a recent Vanity Fair article documented rising paranoia and militantism from some he spoke with in Wisconsin. We speak with the writer and journalist about his recent trip through the state.
wpr.org
Wisconsin health officials confirm first pediatric influenza-related death this season
State health officials on Tuesday confirmed the first pediatric flu-related death in Wisconsin this winter. The state Department of Health Services declined to provide more details on the case, including the child's age. Tom Haupt, DHS’s Influenza Surveillance Coordinator, said on a call with reporters that the child was from western Wisconsin and said there was no evidence that the child had received a vaccine this year.
wpr.org
A white Christmas? Most of the state anticipating several inches of snow and dangerous temperatures
Much of Wisconsin will likely see a white Christmas this year, but meteorologists are also expecting snowfall and cold temperatures to impact travel this holiday season. It's not yet clear exactly how much snow is headed Wisconsin's way, but the National Weather Service says the southern region of the state will likely get more than 6 inches of snowfall later this week.
Comments / 0