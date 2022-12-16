ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 46

Joe Thomas
3d ago

whoville can now have a merry Christmas ⛄🎄⛄🎄. the Grinch will be out on bail before days end. only in America . MERRY CHRISTMAS AMERICA

Reply(3)
16
Amber Hilvers
2d ago

to the ones on here saying stuff about tax dollars or there is real crime going on seriously u all need to relax and smile laugh once in awhile this didn't take every cop off the streets to make our children laugh and smile this is what is wrong today no one is aloud to have fun and joke around a little just bc u wanna Live all serious and miserable doesn't mean everyone does most of us still have a sense of humor

Reply
2
Related
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

42-year-old victim identified in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro police charge man with domestic violence after violent argument

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the Metro Swat Team arrested a 49-year-old man Monday evening after what police said was a violent argument inside a home. Streetsboro Police Chief Tricia Wain said officers responded to the 8900 block of Portage Pointe Drive around 7 p.m. after someone inside the residence called 911.
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station. Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 41 dogs, mostly Beagles, were taken away from a Lakewood home after police conducted a search warrant on Dec. 19, Police Capt. Gary Stone confirmed. A concerned resident called authorities about the horrible living conditions that the dogs were forced to live in. Police said...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
PARMA, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15. On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.
EUCLID, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy