CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO