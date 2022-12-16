Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New-to-St. Louis developer buys massive downtown apartment complex for $73M
ST. LOUIS — A multifamily developer new to St. Louis has purchased one of the region’s largest apartment complexes for more than $73 million. Tampa, Florida-based Blue Magma Residential on Oct. 27 bought the CityView apartments, at 110 N. 17th St. in Downtown West, for $73.5 million, according to city records. The complex has more than 700 apartments.
KMOV
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren. “We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple....
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby. 1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into …. One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior...
List of St. Louis area warming shelters offering escape from bitter cold this week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Organizations in St. Louis and St. Louis County are taking actions this week to make sure homeless people have a place to take shelter from the historic cold expected later this week. Snow is expected later in the week, and temperatures will drop into...
1 killed, 2 injured after car crashes into apartment in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday after a car crashed into an apartment complex in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department said the crash happened at a complex in the 4600 block of Ridgewood Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. In...
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
Road crews in St. Louis County try to maneuver around staff shortages, winter storm
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Road crews will be maneuvering around Mother Nature in a few days. To do so, departments have already been stocking up. In Creve Coeur, 2,500 tons of salt glistens in the sun Tuesday morning, soon to be spread early Thursday. "We start getting salt...
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside.
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
KMOV
1 dead after car crashes into an apartment building in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crashed into an apartment building in South City late Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Ridgewood. One victim died and two others were injured. Other information was not immediately known.
East St. Louis man admits attacking park rangers on Gateway Arch grounds
A 38-year-old East St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for fighting with park rangers at the Gateway Arch National Park.
KMOV
St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli will remain open thanks to a new owner with local ties. AJ Moll said Hanukkah is a minor Jewish holiday, but it’s a major deal. As this local store continues to serve for at least another six decades.
KMOV
Man found dead in north St. Louis Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis Tuesday. The man was found dead in the 8800 block of Lowell before 1:15 p.m. His cause of death has not been released. No other details have been made available. This...
Thieves Steal St. Louis Woman's Jeep With Service Dog in the Back
Mary Ann Shelton says she and Annie have been together every day for 7 years — until this weekend
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
St. Louis, U City Among Locales Weighing Recreational Weed Tax
Missouri's constitutional amendment for legal weed allows municipalities to add a 3 percent tax onto recreational sales
websterjournal.com
Brickline Greenway to connect several St. Louis Parks
In five to 10 years, St. Louis city’s infrastructure will be completely transformed and changed. Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Fairground Park and Gateway Arch National Park will become connected with up to 20 miles of welcoming pathways and greenways. A greenway is an outdoor space that typically includes...
KMOV
WANTED: Man caught on camera using debit card stolen from car in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who was spotted on surveillance video using a stolen debit card. The card was taken from a vehicle on the 2100 block of Market St. in downtown St. Louis on Dec. 11. The victim told officers her...
Homicide detectives investigating after man found shot to death in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis police said they were called to the 8800 block of Lowell Street in the city's Baden neighborhood after a caller reported finding someone dead. Police initially...
5 On Your Side
