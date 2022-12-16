Tiger and his son Charlie Woods may not have won the PNC Championship, but they came awfully close and provided some of the most memorable moments from the tournament. Vijay Singh and his son Qass hit 59’s on both days of the PNC Championship to finish as the event winners at 26 under. Coming in behind them were last year’s champs John Daly and John Daly II and the Thomas Team of Justin and his dad, Mike, with both teams tying for second with 24 under. Team Woods, featuring golfing legend Tiger alongside his golf protégé son, Charlie finished T8 with Team O’Meara and Team Spieth at 20 under.

2 DAYS AGO