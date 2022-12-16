Read full article on original website
Man arrested in California on Cumberland County murder charge
State police have announced an arrest following a murder back in September in neighboring Cumberland County. On September 26th, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 and responded to the scene and learned 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Criminal threats, possession in prison, robbery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 12. Felix Villa Rodriguez, 57, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
Woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter after El Dorado County wreck
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal accident in El Dorado County last month. According to California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Erica Chambers and CHP Placerville arrested her Tuesday.
Arrest made in Sunday Foresthill homicide
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest was made Dec. 18 following a homicide in Foresthill. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way before midnight to a report of homicide. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a deceased male in the home upon arrival.
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
Man dies after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday and died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Haywood Street around 11:20 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where...
Sacramento County Man, 48, Dies In ICU Following Encounter With Sheriff’s Deputies
UPDATE (12/19/22) – According to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner Stingley has passed away. His official time and date of death are 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Dymin says her father’s body was taken from the hospital by the coroner on Sunday, Dec. 18. Early...
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
Sacramento Sheriff's deputies arrest roommate in deadly Rancho Cordova house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of killing his own roommate in a Rancho Cordova house fire that left two other people injured early Sunday morning. A man was found dead and three people were rescued from the home on...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
Kentucky grand jury hears evidence against man accused of murdering CHP captain's husband
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. — Update (Dec. 16): A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states.Click here for the latest story. Previous coverage below:. A grand jury in Cumberland County, Kentucky,...
