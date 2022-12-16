ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakercountry.com

Man arrested in California on Cumberland County murder charge

State police have announced an arrest following a murder back in September in neighboring Cumberland County. On September 26th, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 and responded to the scene and learned 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Arrest made in Sunday Foresthill homicide

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest was made Dec. 18 following a homicide in Foresthill. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way before midnight to a report of homicide. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a deceased male in the home upon arrival.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday and died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Haywood Street around 11:20 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash

VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
VALLEJO, CA
