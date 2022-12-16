Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
KAAL-TV
Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%,...
KAAL-TV
Tens of thousands at US-Mexico border wait for limits to end
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end. Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been slated to expire Wednesday —...
Comments / 0