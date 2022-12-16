Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
WIS-TV
RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday afternoon the deadly shooting of a nine-year-old was an accident. Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is a tragic situation and our hearts are broken for this family.” Lott said, “We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts.”
WIS-TV
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
WIS-TV
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
wach.com
9-year-old shot and killed in Richland County identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the 9-year-old who was shot and killed in Richland County Monday evening. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Christopher Scott III, 9, of Hopkins, SC was fatally shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Scott was a...
live5news.com
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County says investigators have made multiple arrests in separate cases resulting in the seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics. “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the...
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident where a man was found dead. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of Kneece Road. When...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
wach.com
3 people dead, 1 injured after weekend shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Four shootings over the weekend in Richland County left three dead and one injured. Those shootings - leaving the community in fear and frustrating local activists. “It’s senseless gun violence,” said Patty Tuttle with Moms Demand Action. Now, for three families, gifts...
WIS-TV
Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident. Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18. When...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WIS-TV
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas. On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting on Two Notch Rd. left one person dead. A separate shooting left one person...
GALLERY: “Serious firearms and dangerous narcotics” recovered by deputies in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) spent the weekend inspecting weapons and narcotics recently seized by deputies. According to OCSO, the Special Operation units seized the following since December 1: “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an […]
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
WIS-TV
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
wach.com
Man dead after shooting on Hardscrabble Road
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Hardscrabble Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot. He died at the scene. If you know anything...
