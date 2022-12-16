ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday afternoon the deadly shooting of a nine-year-old was an accident. Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is a tragic situation and our hearts are broken for this family.” Lott said, “We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts.”
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County says investigators have made multiple arrests in separate cases resulting in the seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics. “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the...
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident where a man was found dead. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of Kneece Road. When...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident. Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18. When...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GALLERY: “Serious firearms and dangerous narcotics” recovered by deputies in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) spent the weekend inspecting weapons and narcotics recently seized by deputies. According to OCSO, the Special Operation units seized the following since December 1:  “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dead after shooting on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Hardscrabble Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot. He died at the scene. If you know anything...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

