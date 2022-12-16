ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

What’s the difference between strep and the flu?

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8FAE_0jlRCOZm00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The holiday season is here, but during this time, common illnesses can spread during the cold temperatures. Those illnesses include the flu and strep throat.

Doctor Timothy Quinn from Quinn Healthcare shared some ways on how you can recognize if you are suffering from these illnesses and how to tell the difference between the two.

He said strep throat will have a lot of symptoms that isolate to the throat. Patients could also experience a very sore, irritable, itchy throat on examination, which is very rare.

The flu is reported to have a more generalized presentation where the individual typically has cough congestion, body aches, headaches at times and a lot of fatigue.

“These are just some telltale signs of what it is you’re treating, so you can isolate that diagnosis so you can get the proper treatment,” said Quinn.

He said the best way to prevent these illnesses is to get the necessary vaccinations and consider wearing a face mask.

