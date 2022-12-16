ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County supervisors scale down Sonoma Developmental Center plan to 620-750 housing units

By CHASE HUNTER AND PHIL BARBER
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago

A marathon meeting scales down the plan for 1,000 homes in redevelopment of the storied Eldridge campus.|

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tj6pR_0jlRBxze00

At the end of a marathon all-day meeting Friday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors struggled over a key question at the heart of its deliberations over a plan to shape the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center in Glen Ellen: Where to set the bar for the number of housing units?

In the ninth hour, amid haggling with county staff, the board was poised to endorse a compromise with residents who have criticized the proposed scale of construction on the storied 945-acre campus

The board settled on 620 units of housing, down from the 1,000 units called for initially in the Specific Plan and environmental impact report before supervisors Friday for final votes. The state’s chosen developer could add a number of units as a density bonus, but the total is unlikely to exceed 750 units.

Supervisors also endorsed 100-foot setbacks along creek corridors while adopting recommendations made by the county Planning Commission that included capping unit size at 1,800 square feet — seen as essential to creating much-needed “missing middle” housing.

Even at a reduced scope, the reinvention of the historic institution that housed Californians with developmental disabilities from 1891 to its 2018 closure would comprise one of the single largest housing developments in the county.

And it comes at a time of heavy pressure from Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials for local governments to do more to address regional housing shortages.

A stream of residents took to the microphone Friday to plead for a scaled-down development plan of about 450 units — a number that Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose 1st District includes SDC, has long advocated.

“Will you supervisors be affected by 1,000 homes in Glen Ellen?” asked longtime resident Vivien Hoyt. “How many of you will be stuck for two hours on Arnold Drive during fires? If you were, you’d be voting differently.”

Talk of 450 units created a significant disparity with the Specific Plan and environmental report submitted to the county by the urban planning firm Dyett & Bhatia, which proposed 1,000 units. The county Planning Commission approved that larger number in early November when it forwarded the project to the supervisors.

In the end, Gorin — a longtime resident of Oakmont north of the Eldridge campus — was able to sway her fellow supervisors. During a straw vote in the late stages of Friday’s debate, she said she was uncomfortable with a housing build of more than 500-600 units.

Supervisor David Rabbitt pushed for 1,000 units, citing consultant Rajeev Bhatia’s argument that lower density would create too large of a profitability gap for each unit, and therefore make the project less desirable to potential developers.

“Is the gap surmountable?” Rabbitt asked. “The county can’t subsidize a development just because we think it’s too many units.”

Board Chair James Gore said he, too, preferred 1,000 units when the meeting began. But when Supervisor Chris Coursey suggested a compromise of 750 units (including any density-bonus units the developer might earn), the board saw a chance to move forward.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins was absent from Friday’s special meeting.

Not all of those who attended the meeting or weighed in via Zoom were arguing for a scaled-down housing supply. Representatives of nonprofit developer Burbank Housing and Generation Housing, an advocacy group, called for greater housing density at SDC.

And Meea Kang, who acknowledged she is part of one of the groups that submitted a bid to the state’s General Services department to act as the site developer, said the plan needs flexibility to grow.

The county shouldn’t “create such constraints that we can’t grow organically,” Kang said. “As a development team, if we are fortunate enough to move forward, there is so much baked into this plan that is absolutely elegant, that is absolutely protective of the open space, the policies around affordable housing. But we do need flexibility to deliver.”

The approved plan bans short-term rentals, an even hotter real estate commodity in Sonoma County after the pandemic.

With a concrete Specific Plan in hand, General Services can move forward in awarding a construction bid. Reportedly, the state has received at least three bids.

Friday’s decision concludes nearly four years of county planning since closure of the sprawling home for Californians with developmental disabilities. It was once the largest employer in Sonoma County, with thousands of workers caring for hundreds of state patients.

It was one of several such state centers ordered to close by former Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration beginning in 2015.

The proposed redevelopment plan, a product of extensive public scoping and meetings over many months, marks the first time a local agency has been given an opportunity to help shape transformation of a defunct state-run institution.

Housing density wasn’t the only issue discussed by the supervisors. They also debated the footprint of the development plan, especially a swath of land at the north end of the property, on either side of Sonoma Creek. Most of building will occur on about 200 acres of the developed campus, with safeguards layered in to protect open space and wildlife habitat.

The board also wrangled over the proposed connector between Arnold Drive and Highway 12 should be a public road or an access route for emergency vehicles only.

The supervisors also spent considerable time pinning down allowances for an on-site hotel. That usage is permitted within the Specific Plan, and is another means of making the overall project economically viable. But Gorin urged a small, boutique accommodation or a small conference center, while Gore and Rabbitt were hesitant to restrict a developer in that way.

After watching the straw vote among the supervisors over Zoom, Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe was convinced they had missed the mark on the hotel. She believes her city will see the negative impacts of that business, such as increased traffic, without reaping any of the financial benefits. And she thinks the low-wage jobs a hotel would generate are another miss.

“Why are we not putting something at the Developmental Center that creates incentive for our kids to work there, contribute to the economy and help keep families together?” Lowe said. “Like SDC did. Those jobs had benefits and secure retirements. I think we should not take a step backward from that.”

Certainly, many of the people who have been railing for months against the scope of the county’s plan for SDC will be even more upset by the board’s vote than Lowe. A big question moving forward is whether anyone will sue the county and/or state over the redevelopment.

Sonoma Valley resident Sherry Smith informed the supervisors of a recent Third District Court of Appeals decision in Sacramento, in the case of Save Our Capitol v. Department of General Services, that largely overturned the EIR submitted for a project that would redesign an annex to the State Capitol.

The judge in that case wrote that the EIR’s project description, analyses of historical resources and aesthetics, and analysis of alternatives failed to satisfy the California Environmental Quality Act. Some opponents of a large development at SDC were buoyed by that decision, but Deputy County Counsel Sita Kuteira, when questioned by the supervisors, said she didn’t believe the ruling was likely to apply to the Sonoma Valley project.

Dec. 30 was the deadline for forwarding the project to General Services, which is expected to select a developer in January.

Contact reporters Phil Barber at PBarber@pressdemocrat.com and Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Where to Drink Anything but Wine in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin

With all due respect to wine as the premier product of the North Bay, there’s a lot more than just cabernet being produced in the region. Dig a little deeper into what people are drinking, and you’ll find a wellspring of boozy beverages including gin, absinthe, whiskey, and mead. Whether you're a North Bay resident interested in shaking up your drinking routine or just visiting but already fatigued after all those flights of wine, here are a dozen places to drink pretty much anything else in the North Bay.
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa

It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ABC10

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos of Life at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis

With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a battle to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash

SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfstandard.com

What’s Going On With Air Quality in San Francisco?

It’s not your imagination. It’s a bit hazy out there and tomorrow will be worse. Some residents have been burning wood to stay warm during these cold days and nights. That increase in particulate matter (a.k.a. “soot”) combined with the high pressure sitting over the region makes for poor air quality.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy