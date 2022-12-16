Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex CountyMorristown MinuteEssex County, NJ
Related
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
Construction on Lake Grove Wegmans to begin in 2023, open in 2024
The grocery chain will be located in the DSW Plaza at Lake Grove, which is at the corner of Middle Country Road and Moriches Road.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
News 12
Tractor-trailer smashes into sign support structure on I-84 in Orange County
A tractor-trailer crash on I-84 is causing serious traffic problems in Orange County this morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 21.6 in Wallkill. Officials say the truck slammed into a sign support structure, and the truck suffered major damage to the cab...
'A Kind Woman': Beloved Member Of Tight-Knit West Milford Community Killed In Weekend Crash
Members of a private lakeside community in West Milford are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved homeowner who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.Cindi Romano, 65, was behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler when it struck a mailbox and then a utility pole on Otter Hole Road betwe…
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
One Westchester Animal Shelter Suddenly Announces Closure
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
News 12
Dreidel House in Mamaroneck back open after a five-year absence
The Dreidel House in Mamaroneck is back open after a five-year absence. The Hanukkah fun center has been a tradition in the community for decades and features a wide array of activities such as candle making, interactive games, food, and gift items for sale. Inside, kids get to make olive...
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson
By day, Milagros Matos is a dedicated Jersey City school crossing guard. And by night, she’s a masterful Puerto Rican pasteles maker. But shhh! That’s only during the holidays when parents — who’ve known her for years — get to talking and news of her talent in the kitchen inevitably starts to spread.
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off
After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
Riptides says Long Beach is unfairly revoking boardwalk seating permit
The city sent a letter earlier this month saying the tables must be gone by Jan. 3, otherwise the city will remove the tables themselves.
Headlines: Car flips onto live power lines, pedestrian hit, Poughkeepsie armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Bedford’s new cell tower located on Richard Gere’s land could settle Verizon lawsuit
The town is prone to having spotty cell service, which is why some residents are on board. If this site is approved, it would settle the lawsuit.
Cake chaos! Tarrytown bakery working around the clock to meet holiday demands
Families from all over the Hudson Valley come to the shops to get their highly coveted holiday desserts before they're sold out.
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
News 12
Police: Student sent for psych evaluation after threat at FDR High School in Hyde Park
Officials say a Dutchess County teen was suspended and sent to a hospital for a psychological evolution after making a threat at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School. Town of Hyde Park police say the 15-year-old made threatening statements about hurting other students at the high school. He is scheduled to...
Comments / 0