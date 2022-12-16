BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed into the AP Top-10 for the first time this season on Monday at No. 10 after the Tigers had three dominating wins over the past week. This is the second straight year that LSU has climbed into the AP Top-10 as Coach Mulkey continues to lead the program back to national relevance. The Tigers climbed as high as No. 6 last year during Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU reached the AP Top-10 in two straight years was in 2006-07 when LSU climbed as high as No. 5 and 2007-08 where LSU’s best ranking was also No. 5.

