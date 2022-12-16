Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week for third time
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Angel Reese has earned her third SEC Player of the Week honor in six weeks, this time after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. She was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday for her...
brproud.com
LSU in top 10 of Women’s AP Poll for first time this season
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed into the AP Top-10 for the first time this season on Monday at No. 10 after the Tigers had three dominating wins over the past week. This is the second straight year that LSU has climbed into the AP Top-10 as Coach Mulkey continues to lead the program back to national relevance. The Tigers climbed as high as No. 6 last year during Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU reached the AP Top-10 in two straight years was in 2006-07 when LSU climbed as high as No. 5 and 2007-08 where LSU’s best ranking was also No. 5.
brproud.com
Four LSU Tigers named to Collegiate Baseball 2023 Preseason All-America team
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan was granted Second-Team All-America honors.
brproud.com
LSU Punter Bramblett named Academic All-American
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU punter Jay Bramblett has been named second team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on Tuesday. Bramblett, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Notre Dame, posted a 4.0 grade point average during his first year...
brproud.com
Southern University QB hits the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University starting quarterback BeSean McCray has hit the transfer portal. In a post on Twitter Monday morning, McCray says it’s been a blessing to represent Southern University on and off the field, but said after talking with his family, he’ll enter the transfer portal.
brproud.com
Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets, and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
brproud.com
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will...
brproud.com
Accused drug trafficking leader sentenced to 235 months
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the United States Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly...
brproud.com
1 injured shooting at Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Krispy Kreme Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Police said the shooting was reported at the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road around 11 a.m. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe it was a targeted attack.
brproud.com
Having trouble adjusting to Baton Rouge’s colder temperatures? Your vehicle may be too
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s a common joke among locals that Baton Rouge’s winter season lasts for mere days before making way for much warmer temperatures. That said, the “few days” of cold that capital area residents must contend with can be a bit bone-chilling. It may also leave those of us who aren’t used to freezing temperatures with some uncertainty as to how to deal with the cold weather.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
brproud.com
Winning scratch-off ticket worth $10K sold near Tanger Outlets
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – If you take a short walk from the outlet mall at Tanger Outlets Gonzales, you will find the place that recently sold a 100X scratch-off ticket worth $10,000. It was purchased at the Tanger Mall Super Stop, 2618 W. Highway 30. The 100X scratch-off game...
brproud.com
Family of Devin Page Jr. helps others prepare for Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Devin Page Jr. and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge gave away dozens of Christmas presents in honor of Devin on Monday. “It’s very sad that Sunday coming, I won’t be able to have all three of my kids with me,” said Tye Toliver, mother of Devin.
brproud.com
Apartment complex on fire Tuesday evening, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to put out a fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The fire took place at the Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue. Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire or where it started.
brproud.com
One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
brproud.com
Gas drops to cheapest prices ahead of Christmas travel
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gas prices are almost two dollars cheaper than they were six months ago — just in time for Christmas travel, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said the national average gas price is estimated to be $2.98 on Christmas Day. Drivers can celebrate the low prices for now but are being warned that prices could rise again in the new year.
brproud.com
How to prepare for freezing temperatures in Baton Rouge ahead of Christmas weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Christmas weather forecasts show Louisiana is bracing for an arctic blast in the latter half of this week. Temperatures will reach arctic cold in Baton Rouge starting on Thursday evening through Christmas Eve, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans. Forecasters predict that Friday night will be the coldest night, with lows possibly dropping into the teens. Additionally, it is forecasted that wind chill values could be in the single digits to near zero.
brproud.com
New Year’s Eve: Baton Rouge restaurants are ready to party
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ring in 2023 at a Baton Rouge restaurant offering special courses and cocktail pairings before watching fireworks downtown along the Mississippi River. Here’s a list of Baton Rouge restaurants celebrating New Year’s Eve. Beausoleil. Enjoy a decadent eight-course dinner at Beausoleil before...
Comments / 0