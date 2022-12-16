SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest battle between county commissioners and the Scott County sheriff heads to court. On Monday, December 19 Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed an injunction on behalf of the commission after Sheriff Wes Drury tried to stop his department from being moved out of its current space in the courthouse over the jail.

