KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest battle between county commissioners and the Scott County sheriff heads to court. On Monday, December 19 Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed an injunction on behalf of the commission after Sheriff Wes Drury tried to stop his department from being moved out of its current space in the courthouse over the jail.
radionwtn.com
Investigator Turner Named Officer Of Year At Martin PD
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department’s Chief’s Awards were handed out recently at the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Christmas Party. Officer of the Year was awarded to Investigator Sarah Turner, with Employee of the Year given to Administrative Assistant Lynn Vincent. Outstanding Service Award was given to 911 Operator Hunter Scott, while Patrolman Demarchio Lee won the “Dean Vowell Award”. In photo, Investigator Sarah Turner receives the Officer of the Year Award from Chief Don Teal. (MPD photo).
kbsi23.com
Scott County sheriff, county commissioners disagree about move to new location
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Scott County commissioners and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury are at odds Monday morning over moving the sheriff’s office to a different nearby building. Scott County commissioners served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office an eviction notice by Judge David A. Dolen. The office has...
actionnews5.com
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
CARROLL COUNTY Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – The owner of five full-blooded pit bulls was arrested Monday, days after a utility worker was attacked by the dogs. Authorities said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was working as a lineman for Delta Electric when he was mauled by the pit bulls after he finished a service call.
Man arrested after setting Christmas tree, child’s presents on fire, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he burn a Christmas tree and child’s presents earlier this week, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. James Walker is facing several charges, including burglary, arson and public intoxication, police said. Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
westkentuckystar.com
Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge
A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
WBBJ
Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
Kait 8
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
radionwtn.com
Real-Life Grinch Burns Christmas Tree & Child’s Presents
Dyersburg, Tenn.–A real-life Grinch was arrested on multiple charges after setting fire to a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending when the Dyersburg Police Department’s Community Changer stepped in and replaced all of the child’s presents, plus giving a few extra gifts.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras
Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
radionwtn.com
Martin PD Awarded State Accreditation Award
Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department was awarded its fourth T.L.E.A. Accreditation Award on December 7 during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and...
radionwtn.com
Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
radio7media.com
Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
Kait 8
Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on Saturday, Dec. 17. Moore served the community of Kennett as both a police officer and a firefighter for 30 years. It was a job his brother, Dean, said he was perfect for. “He loved...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
