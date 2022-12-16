ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

radionwtn.com

Investigator Turner Named Officer Of Year At Martin PD

Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department’s Chief’s Awards were handed out recently at the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Christmas Party. Officer of the Year was awarded to Investigator Sarah Turner, with Employee of the Year given to Administrative Assistant Lynn Vincent. Outstanding Service Award was given to 911 Operator Hunter Scott, while Patrolman Demarchio Lee won the “Dean Vowell Award”. In photo, Investigator Sarah Turner receives the Officer of the Year Award from Chief Don Teal. (MPD photo).
MARTIN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge

A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
SYMSONIA, KY
WBBJ

Police investigate bomb threat at south Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers were evacuated from a local store Monday afternoon following a potential threat. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in south Jackson at 12:30 p.m for a report of a bomb threat. Authorities say by the time officers arrived, the...
Kait 8

Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
PARMA, MO
radionwtn.com

Real-Life Grinch Burns Christmas Tree & Child’s Presents

Dyersburg, Tenn.–A real-life Grinch was arrested on multiple charges after setting fire to a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending when the Dyersburg Police Department’s Community Changer stepped in and replaced all of the child’s presents, plus giving a few extra gifts.
DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
BENTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras

Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Martin PD Awarded State Accreditation Award

Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department was awarded its fourth T.L.E.A. Accreditation Award on December 7 during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County

ON WEDNESDAY, RODNEY AND TAMERA RICKS WERE ARESTED FOR GRAND JURY WARRANTS FOR CHILD ABUSE IN FLORENCE. THE INCIDENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN APRIL AND AUGUST 2022. BOTH WERE CHARGED WITH TORTURE, WILLFUL ABUSE, OF A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE BY RESPONSIBLE PERSON. BOTH ARE BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $30,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on Saturday, Dec. 17. Moore served the community of Kennett as both a police officer and a firefighter for 30 years. It was a job his brother, Dean, said he was perfect for. “He loved...
KENNETT, MO
radionwtn.com

Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday

MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray

MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
MURRAY, KY

