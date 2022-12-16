The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will again by holding its Noon-Year party for area children. “This party is great for pre-school age children who want to celebrate, but you don’t want them staying up too late,” museum officials said of the event. It will be here at the museum on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., so kids can still enjoy counting down until the clock strikes midnight later that day.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO