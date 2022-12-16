Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
November ties local record — for heat
The fact a local temperature record was tied in November might lead one to assume this was related to it being one of the colder months — but that distinction is due to heat instead. A balmy 80-degree reading recorded on Nov. 8 matched Mount Airy’s previous high mark...
Mount Airy News
Polar-like temps on the way
There does not appear to be any chance of a white Christmas in this year’s forecast, but the holiday weekend is going to be otherwise arctic-like, with dangerously low temperatures and steady winds. Amanda Sava, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said a low pressure...
Mount Airy News
Inflation ‘monster’ grips greenway project
Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis outlines an inflation-fueled funding dilemma to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners which means $300,000 in local government funding being appropriated to cover additional costs for the extension project. What Wall Street calls “the monster in the room” — inflation — has flexed its tentacles...
Mount Airy News
Citizen of Year nominations sought
Officials with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce are looking to honor a local resident who has gone above and beyond in his or her commitment to the community. But the chamber needs help, and is asking for area residents to nominate individuals they believe worthy of consideration for the chamber’s Citizen of the Year recognition.
Mount Airy News
Holiday to alter city garbage routes
Mount Airy residents might have to wait a little longer to dispose of Christmas packaging materials due to the holiday’s effect on city sanitation operations that will be delayed or otherwise altered next week. This will include residential and recycling routes, with no yard waste collection to occur on...
Mount Airy News
Amphitheater getting ‘needed’ restrooms
Blackmon Amphitheatre is pictured Wednesday, with the Municipal Building visible to the left. It’s been a good year for projects to provide public restrooms in areas around downtown Mount Airy, which includes a decision in recent days targeting a key concert venue. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A homeless Mount Airy man has been arrested as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a large secured bond, according to city police reports. Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera, 26, was encountered by officers on Dec. 8 at a section of the Granite City Greenway near West Independence Boulevard. Rivera was found to be wanted on an unspecified matter in Patrick County, Virginia, where he formerly resided in the Ararat community.
Mount Airy News
Museum offers kid friendly Noon Year party
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will again by holding its Noon-Year party for area children. “This party is great for pre-school age children who want to celebrate, but you don’t want them staying up too late,” museum officials said of the event. It will be here at the museum on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., so kids can still enjoy counting down until the clock strikes midnight later that day.
