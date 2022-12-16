Read full article on original website
WCAX
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho's Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet.
WCAX
Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa's Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to...
WCAX
Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital
Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital
WCAX
Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the "north pole" to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
WCAX
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. The snowshoe hare is often mistakenly referred to as a rabbit, but there are some important distinctions between them. Reporter Ike Bendavid took a trip to the Northeast Kingdom with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist...
WCAX
Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system
Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system
WCAX
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl’s wish to see snow
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Vermonters, snow is just part of winter. But for a little girl from Florida, Stowe became a winter wonderland fulfilling her special wish. Trinity, 4, has spunk, fire and passion according to her parents, and carried all of that through treatment for cancer. "She's something...
WCAX
Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout Vermont. Berlin Police responded to the Vermont State Employees Credit Union in Berlin about a month ago for a report of a man attempting to make a large withdrawal. Police say...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell'Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it's the smell of Frank Dell'Amore's childhood.
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he's ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name "Vermont Public" for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. "Vermont Public," says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. "Vermont Public," what? Who?...
WCAX
Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont. To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.
WCAX
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
WCAX
Straight to the ballot? New push get issues in front of Burlington voters faster
Straight to the ballot? New push get issues in front of Burlington voters faster
WCAX
Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public
Vermont State University trustees approved an $80,000 deal to sell WWLR 91.5 to Vermont Public, which will add the station to its 24-hour classical music network. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public.
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term
An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
