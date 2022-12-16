ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

WCAX

How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho's Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa's Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital

Operation Santa's Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the "north pole" to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage

Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system

Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout Vermont. Berlin Police responded to the Vermont State Employees Credit Union in Berlin about a month ago for a report of a man attempting to make a large withdrawal. Police say...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery

South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell'Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it's the smell of Frank Dell'Amore's childhood.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he's ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
MORRISTOWN, VT
VTDigger

Please, change the new Vermont Public name

The new name "Vermont Public" for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. "Vermont Public," says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. "Vermont Public," what? Who?...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont

Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester

Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast

Tuesday Weathercast
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term

An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state's history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, "I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace." Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is 'begging' for a break on 5-year prison term.
BURLINGTON, VT

