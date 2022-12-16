Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m.,...
cbs4indy.com
Local EMAs preparing for blizzard like storm to hit central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana emergency management agencies are preparing for potential blizzard-like conditions and what to do when the hits. “We’re telling everybody, don’t take it lightly,” said Dennis Ratekin, the EMA Director in Shelby County. Ratekin is urging everyone in Shelby County to prepare...
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a...
cbs4indy.com
Storm forecast gives central Indiana small businesses the chills
INDIANAPOLIS — For central Indiana small businesses, it is a lump of coal. The weather forecast Thursday night into Friday morning is rain with rapidly dropping temperatures which may freeze on area roads. Snow and extreme cold temperatures will follow. This is expected to cause all sorts of havoc for shoppers in the last two-and-half days before Christmas.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels.
cbs4indy.com
Fire on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters responding to a house fire rescued someone who was trapped inside. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 1300 block of North Olney Street shortly around 3:20 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the second floor and attic.
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
Fox 59
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys …. An Indiana...
Indy firefighters rescue 2 people from stuck elevator in downtown apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy fire crews helped rescue two people Saturday from a stuck elevator in a downtown apartment building. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 p.m. to The Whit Apartments at 307 N. Pennsylvania Street for the rescue. Two 24-year-olds stuck inside the elevator were safely removed with the help of IFD firefighters. […]
cbs4indy.com
Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas
Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week …. Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys …. An Indiana lawmaker plans to reintroduce a bill that...
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an...
cbs4indy.com
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking a winter storm to end the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today climbed into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We keep the mostly cloudy and cold conditions until Wednesday before a winter storm moves in for the second half of the week. Travel impacts are likely into the holiday weekend. Cloudy, cold...
cbs4indy.com
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman after a shooting Monday on the west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. Shortly before noon Monday, police were called to the Shell gas station...
WTHR
23-year-old suspect arrested hours after shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a 23-year-old suspect in a shooting after an alleged robbery Sunday, just hours after the incident took place. Police were called to a house on 10000 block of Catalina Drive, which is in a neighborhood near 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
wrtv.com
Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
Comments / 0