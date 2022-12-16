ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m.,...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Local EMAs preparing for blizzard like storm to hit central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana emergency management agencies are preparing for potential blizzard-like conditions and what to do when the hits. “We’re telling everybody, don’t take it lightly,” said Dennis Ratekin, the EMA Director in Shelby County. Ratekin is urging everyone in Shelby County to prepare...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Storm forecast gives central Indiana small businesses the chills

INDIANAPOLIS — For central Indiana small businesses, it is a lump of coal. The weather forecast Thursday night into Friday morning is rain with rapidly dropping temperatures which may freeze on area roads. Snow and extreme cold temperatures will follow. This is expected to cause all sorts of havoc for shoppers in the last two-and-half days before Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fire on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters responding to a house fire rescued someone who was trapped inside. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 1300 block of North Olney Street shortly around 3:20 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the second floor and attic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana

We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys …. An Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas

Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week …. Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys …. An Indiana lawmaker plans to reintroduce a bill that...
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. IMPD responded to a shooting on E. 21st Street near N. Ritter Avenue around 3:35 a.m. A man was found inside an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking a winter storm to end the week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today climbed into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We keep the mostly cloudy and cold conditions until Wednesday before a winter storm moves in for the second half of the week. Travel impacts are likely into the holiday weekend. Cloudy, cold...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Man found dead in Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman after a shooting Monday on the west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. Shortly before noon Monday, police were called to the Shell gas station...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

