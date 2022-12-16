ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama running back wants to end 2022 right with first victory in bowl game

The University of Alabama football program has had blessings in the form of transfer players. Richard Mullaney, Gehrig Dieter, Jacob Coker, Landon Dickerson, and Jameson Williams proved to be impactful players who assisted the Crimson Tide to conference championships or national championships. Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer running back from Georgia...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama

There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State

On Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum, Mo Williams comes home. Williams played point guard for Alabama basketball from 2001-03 before playing 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Williams is the head coach of Jackson State, who will travel to play Alabama on Tuesday. While Alabama is coming off of a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College basketball bracketology: Alabama rises, Indiana falls in ESPN's new 2023 NCAA Tournament projection

Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament after the sample size for college basketball teams throughout the country continues to grow. Alabama is skyrocketing up the projections after Nate Oats' merry band of freshmen continues to play at a really high level. Even in Saturday's 100-90 loss to Gonzaga, Alabama showed just how good it can be with a few minor tweaks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Pete Golding is a Liability We Have to Live With

Pete Golding has drawn the ire of Alabama fans for almost the entirety of his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Many are convinced that Golding's defense holds the team back. Since Golding took over, Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff twice and been blown out in the national championship game 44-16 by Clemson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama

Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal

Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football

The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

There is something special about Tuscaloosa

“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area

Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
BESSEMER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Coach has made a difference in me’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman.   The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11:  “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
CULLMAN, AL
thefabricator.com

O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes

O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Christmas Cold Wave – Sunday Morning Update

CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will invade the Deep South Thursday night, and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points as of Sunday morning:. *Ahead of the Arctic front, some light rain is possible late Thursday afternoon. As cold air rushes into the...
ALABAMA STATE

