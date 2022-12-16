“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO