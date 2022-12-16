Read full article on original website
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama running back wants to end 2022 right with first victory in bowl game
The University of Alabama football program has had blessings in the form of transfer players. Richard Mullaney, Gehrig Dieter, Jacob Coker, Landon Dickerson, and Jameson Williams proved to be impactful players who assisted the Crimson Tide to conference championships or national championships. Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer running back from Georgia...
tdalabamamag.com
Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama
There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama 5-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer announces his transfer destination
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has decided where his football journey will take place next. Brockermeyer announced on social media that he has committed to play for TCU this upcoming season. He originally entered the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. After playing high school football at Fort Worth...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s targets’ signing times for National Signing Day
There are multiple top Alabama targets, who will sign with the school of their choice Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here is when the Crimson Tide’s top targets plan to announce a decision and sign:. All Times are Central. 5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor – 8:45 a.m. 5-Star James...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State
On Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum, Mo Williams comes home. Williams played point guard for Alabama basketball from 2001-03 before playing 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Williams is the head coach of Jackson State, who will travel to play Alabama on Tuesday. While Alabama is coming off of a...
247Sports
College basketball bracketology: Alabama rises, Indiana falls in ESPN's new 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament after the sample size for college basketball teams throughout the country continues to grow. Alabama is skyrocketing up the projections after Nate Oats' merry band of freshmen continues to play at a really high level. Even in Saturday's 100-90 loss to Gonzaga, Alabama showed just how good it can be with a few minor tweaks.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach
In a team meeting last night, Tony Joe White broke the news to the team at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) that he was leaving to for the opportunity to take over the program at Austin College (D-III - TX). Sources share that BSC wasted no time in tabbing his...
Pete Golding is a Liability We Have to Live With
Pete Golding has drawn the ire of Alabama fans for almost the entirety of his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Many are convinced that Golding's defense holds the team back. Since Golding took over, Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff twice and been blown out in the national championship game 44-16 by Clemson.
Former Alabama, Texas WR Agiye Hall Enters Transfer Portal, per Report
The former blue-chip prospect will hit the portal for the second time this year.
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
tdalabamamag.com
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson ‘110 percent’ bought into Alabama football
The nation’s top junior college linebacker prospect, Justin Jefferson is ready to put it all on the line for Alabama football. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Memphis Tennessee. His blazing speed and athleticism have made him one of the most sought-after junior college linebackers in the country.
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
thisisalabama.org
There is something special about Tuscaloosa
“There is something special about Tuscaloosa.” My father said this to me in 1991 as I was deciding where to go to college from my home in New Jersey. Back then, most people from outside Alabama had yet to realize that there is, indeed, something special about Tuscaloosa. Susy and I met at The University of Alabama and chose to remain here and raise our family. Our sons, Nicholas and Tyler, attended the City Schools and were well prepared when they, too, chose UA.
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
‘Coach has made a difference in me’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman. The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Steel announces executive team changes
O’Neal Steel, a supplier of carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products in Birmingham, Ala., has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Mitchell Harrison, vice president of operations, will move into a consultative, pre-retirement role. Effective May 1, 2023, he will assume the newly created role of vice president of operations support. Harrison joined the company in 1977.
alabamawx.com
Christmas Cold Wave – Sunday Morning Update
CHRISTMAS COLD WAVE: A bitterly cold, Arctic airmass will invade the Deep South Thursday night, and will persist through the Christmas weekend. Here are some important points as of Sunday morning:. *Ahead of the Arctic front, some light rain is possible late Thursday afternoon. As cold air rushes into the...
