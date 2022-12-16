ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
The Hollywood Reporter

These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Apple Insider

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: luxury gifts Mac users will love

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you're looking for a special present for the Mac user in your family, here are some of the best luxury gift ideas this holiday season. The holidays are a time for giving, but...
Us Weekly

This Atmospheric Moon Lamp Is the Perfect Home Gift for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Still sorting out your holiday shopping list? Whether you haven’t made any purchases yet, realized you forgot someone or have been wondering what to buy your Secret Santa pick, the gift you’re looking for is probably waiting for […]
The Verge

The Verge’s favorite holiday gifts under $100

Believe it or not, not every holiday season requires you to break your budget in order to obtain that perfect gift, especially when some of today’s best tech can be had for less than a Benjamin. If you’re on the hunt for something affordable this year, we at The...
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALABAMA STATE
makeuseof.com

Save Big With Honor's Holiday Deals

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's the holiday season and the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a new Honor smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other gadgets. The UK Honor store is running some pretty awesome discounts right now and you could end up saving up to £300!
SheKnows

Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
SheKnows

Lululemon’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Can’t-Miss Under $50 Picks Including the Everywhere Belt Bag in a New Roomier Size

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for giving, and that means you’re going to need some seriously impressive gifts to give the extra special people on your list. With the holidays getting closer and closer by the minute, now is the time to get serious about holiday shopping. Whether you’re shopping for a fitness enthusiast, an on-the-go mom, or you know, yourself, Lululemon has all kinds of gifts anyone would love to receive this year. Better yet, Lululemon’s Holiday Gift Guide for 2022...

