KETV.com
Open Door Mission provides Christmas warmth, gifts for shelter residents
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit is making blizzard and Christmas preparations, giving people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay. On Tuesday, Open Door Mission collected donations for essential Christmas gifts going to those who need them most. Hundreds of Christmas wish-list donations have poured in for the...
KETV.com
Wishing Wheels giving bikes to more than 300 Fremont kids for Christmas
FREMONT, Neb. — More than 300 Fremont kids are getting a fresh set of wheels this Christmas. Different community groups and donors came together to buy the bikes, then the Salvation Army distributed them. The organization Wishing Wheels said the success of this year's program shows the giving spirit...
WOWT
Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families lined up near 30th and Ames Monday morning to get some help for the holidays. The line for Black Men United’s food pantry stretched down 30th Street for several blocks. For DeJuan Whitlow and Alec Conrad, this pantry is a lifeline.
Winter Wonderland Emporium allows local mothers to shop for children for free
The event gave 650 moms who registered in advance an opportunity to pick up socks, toys, coats, books and other goodies.
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
WOWT
Nonprofit hosts Winter Wonderland Emporium for single moms in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms got a chance to do their holiday shopping this weekend at the Abide campus in North Omaha. It’s the Winter Wonderland Emporium, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional. They spend the entire year collecting thousands of items so single moms can...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
KETV.com
Volunteers assemble moving trucks, housing and food for displaced Legacy Crossing residents
OMAHA, Neb. — There is help available for tenants at Legacy Crossing. Moving truck after moving truck lined up outside apartments at Legacy Crossing Monday. Strangers stepped in to help. “As soon as we heard this hit the news today, we went down to U-Haul. Omaha Task Force and...
WOWT
Nebraska woman waits months for moving company to return items
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of boxes have been delivered to a Bellevue address, but they have nothing to do with Christmas. A move from another state has taken months and cost far more than expected. A 6 On Your Side investigation leads to results just in time for the holidays.
KETV.com
Heartland Family Service helping tenants forced from Omaha apartment complex on short notice
OMAHA, Neb. — Families in the Omaha area continue to scramble after they wereforced from their northwest Omaha apartments on Monday. The city of Omaha said Monday that it couldn't allow people to go another day in "unlivable" conditions. Tuesday morning, Heartland Family Service hosted a press conference to...
doniphanherald.com
Remembering Christmas: Omaha woman brings holiday shopping to memory care patients
The memory care resident rolled up in his wheelchair. He’d spotted a book he thought would be perfect for his grandson at the Christmas popup store at his nursing home. But he didn’t have any money to pay for it. Aren’t you lucky, organizer Sandie Yeaman told him....
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
KETV.com
Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
KETV.com
'Think outside the box': New president gives animals the good life at Omaha's zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Before human onlookers arrive, gorillas are released into an exhibit prime for primates. Lettuce heads are scattered along the wood chip ground and placed high in branches. Large hammocks swing. But then there’s the excitement we might not notice at first glance. Seeds are hidden in...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha behavioral health specialist shares advice on dealing with holiday stress
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From decorating to family gatherings, the holidays can be a joyful time for many, but they can also be filled with stress, sadness, or even loneliness for others. Dr. Natalie Jensen at the Boys Town Center for Behavioral Health sees more of her patients making appointments...
WOWT
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
WOWT
Omaha area school districts issue closings for Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several schools have opted to start their holiday breaks early as the Omaha-metro braces for an approaching winter storm looms. Tuesday evening, several schools issued cancellations, including: Ralston, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Bennington, and Westside. UNO is open Wednesday, but is closed Thursday. Most Omaha Public Schools were...
kfornow.com
Frigid White Christmas Likely For Nebraska
Lincoln, NE (December 19, 2022) Weather we usually expect in the dead of winter, January and February, is coming early this year. Sub-zero temperatures are ahead for Nebraska’s week before a likely White Christmas. The latest national weather service advisory says evening wind chills will run from MINUS 30...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
