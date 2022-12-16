ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Open Door Mission provides Christmas warmth, gifts for shelter residents

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit is making blizzard and Christmas preparations, giving people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay. On Tuesday, Open Door Mission collected donations for essential Christmas gifts going to those who need them most. Hundreds of Christmas wish-list donations have poured in for the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Wishing Wheels giving bikes to more than 300 Fremont kids for Christmas

FREMONT, Neb. — More than 300 Fremont kids are getting a fresh set of wheels this Christmas. Different community groups and donors came together to buy the bikes, then the Salvation Army distributed them. The organization Wishing Wheels said the success of this year's program shows the giving spirit...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families lined up near 30th and Ames Monday morning to get some help for the holidays. The line for Black Men United’s food pantry stretched down 30th Street for several blocks. For DeJuan Whitlow and Alec Conrad, this pantry is a lifeline.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nonprofit hosts Winter Wonderland Emporium for single moms in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms got a chance to do their holiday shopping this weekend at the Abide campus in North Omaha. It’s the Winter Wonderland Emporium, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional. They spend the entire year collecting thousands of items so single moms can...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman waits months for moving company to return items

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of boxes have been delivered to a Bellevue address, but they have nothing to do with Christmas. A move from another state has taken months and cost far more than expected. A 6 On Your Side investigation leads to results just in time for the holidays.
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area school districts issue closings for Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several schools have opted to start their holiday breaks early as the Omaha-metro braces for an approaching winter storm looms. Tuesday evening, several schools issued cancellations, including: Ralston, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Bennington, and Westside. UNO is open Wednesday, but is closed Thursday. Most Omaha Public Schools were...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Frigid White Christmas Likely For Nebraska

Lincoln, NE (December 19, 2022) Weather we usually expect in the dead of winter, January and February, is coming early this year. Sub-zero temperatures are ahead for Nebraska’s week before a likely White Christmas. The latest national weather service advisory says evening wind chills will run from MINUS 30...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
LINCOLN, NE

