Code Blue Warming Station open Friday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First said it will be activating its Code Blue Warming Station from 7 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Amarillo Housing First, its Code Blue Warming Station will open its doors on 207 N. Tyler St. on Friday at 7 p.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have previously said they welcome anyone who is unsheltered, as well as their pets, for overnight indoor shelter during extreme winter weather.

If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person, and a volunteer mobile team will then check on them and offer a ride to an emergency shelter or to the warming station.