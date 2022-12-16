On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launched the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebates on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC, which are stability, security, and liquidity, to expand their business by integrating once.

