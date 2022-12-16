Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Crypto Will Trigger Next Financial Crisis If It’s Not Totally Banned, Warns Indian Central Bank Chief
Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has made fresh comments against cryptocurrencies. The governor forecasted on Wednesday that the next financial crisis will come from crypto assets if they grow instead of enacting an all-encompassing ban. RBI Governor On Crypto Causing Next Financial Crisis. India’s central...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Adherents Looking to Switch In Droves Are Now Eyeing HedgeUp
HedgeUp is a decentralized niche platform that bridges the gap between crypto users and alternative acquisition options. It makes it easier for crypto users to instil alternative investment assets like gold, art, wine, diamonds, aviation, and luxury watches, among others. One of the key benefits of alternative investment options is...
zycrypto.com
Why Compound (COMP) and Rate That Crypto (RTC) Price Tipped to Surge In 2023
After a rough 2022 for cryptocurrencies, many look to 2023 to find the best tokens. In 2023, many cryptocurrency experts predict Compound (COMP) and Rate That Crypto (RTC) will experience significant growth. In this primer, we’ll compare and contrast these two digital currencies by looking at how they’ve been put...
zycrypto.com
3 Reasons P2P Crypto Exchange Paxful Just Removed Ethereum From Its Platform
Peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace Paxful has removed Ethereum (ETH) from its platform. “Revenue is nice, but integrity trumps all,” founder and CEO Ray Youssef said while announcing the shocking delisting. Youssef outlined three main concerns around the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency that led to the decision. Bitcoin...
zycrypto.com
Gleec BTC Exchange Announce Acquisition of Blocktane
As Brazil prepares to adopt a crypto payments regulatory framework, Gleec BTC Exchange is taking advantage of the change in sentiment with the acquisition of Blocktane. This local crypto exchange service provider has been operational since 2020. This strategic acquisition is also expected to lay the ground for Gleec’s expansion into the larger Latin American crypto market.
zycrypto.com
Are Fears of Bitcoin Miners’ Selling Pressure Overblown? This Expert Thinks So
Crypto’s stretched-out bear market cycle has been attributed to many factors, key among them unfavourable monetary policies by the US Fed, the Russo-Ukrainian war, global pandemics and the FTX debacle. Notably, fears of a further sell-off being occasioned by BTC miners dumping to avoid losing their hard-earned rewards and...
zycrypto.com
MEXC Launches Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebates
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launched the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebates on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC, which are stability, security, and liquidity, to expand their business by integrating once.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Companies Seek Partnership And Acquisition Strategies For Business Development
According to a November 30, 2022 news announcement on its website, Poloniex has entered into a strategic partnership with Huobi that involves working together on ecosystem expansion, project cooperation, liquidity support, and global compliance. Poloniex is a cryptocurrency exchange and service provider, founded in 2014. Huobi is a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Says, “XRP Provides No Partnership or Technical Value”
The founder of Cardano has made some notable comments, denoting his thoughts on the Ripple network and its native token, XRP. In a response tweet to being called out for distancing himself from the Ripple community, he set the record straight on his views about Ripple. Charles Hoskinson permanently cut...
zycrypto.com
Can hardware wallets be hacked?
Managing cryptocurrency assets can be done in a custodial or non-custodial way. Those who opt for the latter often use a hardware wallet, which provides many benefits but also has a steep learning curve. Even then, the question remains: are these devices 100% secure?. Hardware Wallets Are Powerful. There are...
zycrypto.com
My Neighbor Alice Game Version 2.0 Launched; Warming Up for 2023 Land Sale Auction
My Neighbor Alice, a P2E multiplayer builder game version 2, is now available to the mainstream audience. Marked for success, the game enjoyed a successful nine-month pre-alpha stage, followed by an equally successful official launch in June 2022. Since then, the game has been gaining traction and is among the top-rated decentralized blockchain games across the globe.
Comments / 0