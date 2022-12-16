Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner
Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
sfstandard.com
This SF Startup Wants To Be the Airbnb of Commercial Real Estate
Codi’s Downtown San Francisco headquarters look and feel like a typical startup office, from the open concept floor plan and video-call-enabled conference room to the snacks and sparkling water in the kitchen. But it also functions as a proof of concept for what CEO and co-founder Christelle Rohaut believes...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
sfstandard.com
SF’s Car-Free Embarcadero Plan Has Some Shop Owners in a Tizzy
A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
Bay Area pickling business set to move into former Cowgirl Creamery space
The new business is slated to open next spring.
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
Eater
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
Eater
There’s a Rooftop Bar Landing in Mission Bay and It’s Backed by a Team of Industry Pros
You heard it here first: The hottest new accessory in San Francisco is a rooftop bar. At least, it is if you’re opening a new hotel because it seems just about every new one comes with a rooftop perch on which guests can dine, drink, and soak up some views.
Building Design & Construction
Bay Area school district builds 59 affordable apartments for faculty and staff
In what may be a first in the U.S., 122 new affordable apartments at 705 Serramonte, Daly City, Calif., were set aside for faculty and staff at Jefferson Union High School District. The three-story structure provides 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom units. The Bay Area has one of...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
hiconsumption.com
Twitter Is Auctioning Off Designer Furniture From Its San Francisco Office
Where can one even begin to explain what’s happening at Twitter HQ right now? With each coming news story, it seems as though things are falling apart at the seams for the San Francisco-based social giant, and a 351-lot-filled auction is the latest proof that might be true. Moreover,...
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
The American Genius
Twitter auctions off hundreds of items from San Francisco HQ
Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in late October, we’ve seen a slew of people being let go or resigning. With a mass exodus of employees, we’ve caught wind that Twitter will hold an auction on January 17, 2023 to sell off surplus equipment. Among the items up for...
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
sfstandard.com
For Women, by Women: A New Queer-Founded Wine Bar Is Coming to NoPa
It began with monthly salons in their living room—an intimate space where women with political ambitions could gather to discuss local issues and ways to support one another over wine, cheese and charcuterie. A decade later, it has evolved into a local business for women run by women. The...
The Owners of Jack’s Filling Station Are Bringing a New Concept to Sonoma
Erika and Chad Harris, co-owners of Jack's Filling Station and Lou's Luncheonette, have applied for an on-sale general eating place license and a caterer permit for a new address.
Homeless people ask court to stop San Francisco tent sweeps
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Homeless people and their advocates are asking a federal judge for an emergency order to stop the city of San Francisco from dismantling tent encampments and forcing unhoused people to move along from public property until the city has enough shelter beds to offer as alternatives.
Eater
Check Out This Bayview Cafe for Artisan Bread and Live Jazz While You Can
Kristin Houk’s Cafe Alma opened in November 2019 in India Basin, though some would consider the neighborhood a portion of Hunter’s Point. She’s run taco and burger spot Tato for five years and All Good Pizza for 11, both Bayview neighborhood staples. So it seems almost inevitable she’d try her hand at an all-day cafe for the city’s eastside residents.
Comments / 0