cgtlive.com
IND Cleared for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Gene Therapy
NFS-02 previously received orphan drug designation from the FDA in January of this year. Neurophth Therapeutics’ NFS-02 (rAAV2-ND1), an investigational gene therapy intended to treat Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with mutations in the NADH-dehydrogenase subunit 1 gene (ND1), has received clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application from the FDA.1.
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – December 21, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
cgtlive.com
Running With Scissors: The FDA Moves to Tame Gene Therapy Drug Development
With several newly approved therapies hitting the market and an overflowing pipeline, the FDA has stepped in to help keep the burgeoning world of biotech on track. It’s no question that it has been a challenging year for biotech. Early-phase failures, unexpected adverse events, and an increasingly crowded landscape have sent some once-promising firms packing with their pipelines in hand.
cgtlive.com
Ocugen Announces Positive FDA Interactions Regarding Optical Gene Therapy and Orthopedic Cell Therapy
The agency granted OCU400 orphan drug designation for additional indications and agreed to a phase 3 trial design for NeoCart. Ocugen’s OCU400, an investigational gene therapy intended to treat various inherited retinal diseases, has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the FDA for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).1.
cgtlive.com
Ide-cel Shows Efficacy in Early Relapsed Multiple Myeloma
Patients had an ORR of 83.8% with a median DOR of 15.7 months in data presented at the ASH 2022 meeting. Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; Abecma; Bristol Myers Squibb; bluebird bio) induced deep responses in patients with clinically high-risk, early relapsed multiple myeloma after frontline autologous stem cell therapy enrolled in cohort 2a of the phase 2 KarMMa-2 study (NCT03361748).
cgtlive.com
Solid Tumor CAR T Collaboration Cleared for Trials
Invectys and CTMC, a joint venture between MD Anderson Cancer Center and National Resilience, announced the therapy and collaboration in June 2022. The FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application (IND) of Invectys and CTMC’s human leukocyte antigen A (HLA-G) targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy IVS-3001 for treating solid tumors.1.
