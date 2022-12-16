Read full article on original website
BURGLARY VIDEO: Cops seek Bronx laundry snatchers
Police are searching for two men or boys who stole clothing out of a Bronx apartment laundry room. The duo entered a building near the intersection of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to officials.
Teen accused of shooting off-duty NYPD cop sleeping in his car in East Harlem nearly a year ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer in the head while he was sleeping in his car in Manhattan nearly a year ago, authorities said Thursday. The teen was indicted on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to […]
Man sought in shootings of Bronx gas station worker, PPA officer arrested in Philly: officials
A man sought for two random shootings in the Bronx and Philadelphia last month was arrested on Wednesday, authorities announced.
12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Bronx by a group of suspects;. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department, a group of three individuals approached the young boy. One of the suspects pulled a gun and forcibly robbed the boy of his belongings. At this time, no suspects have been arrested and police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects caught on a nearby video surveillance camera. The post 12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn.
NYPD seeking to identify gunman who robbed 18-year-old deli worker
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are continuing to investigate a December 7th armed robbery at a deli in the Bronx. On Tuesday, detectives with the city’s 50th Precinct released video surveillance photos of the robbery showing the armed robber pointing a gun at the 18-year-old deli worker. The gunman ordered the employee to give them the cash in the register and fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made and detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. The post NYPD seeking to identify gunman who robbed 18-year-old deli worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman surrenders after Manhattan roommate stabbed to death in fight over loud music
A woman who stabbed her roommate to death for playing music too loud in their Manhattan shelter turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
Man, 35, arrested for fatal stabbing outside of Times Square garage
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in front of a parking lot near Times Square earlier this month.
Brooklyn man sentenced to 20 years to life for raping woman, 20, walking home from party
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman he offered to walk home from a party in 2018, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
NJ.com
Video shows NJ Transit driver getting stomped before pulling gun on teen attackers
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City pulled the gun and fired after getting stomped by a group of teens, a video of the incident showed. The 9-second video has been posted in multiple social media platforms, with the hashtag #freethebusdriver. The driver,...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Fordham Manor. It was reported to the police that Rozline Hernandez of 360 East 194th Street, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at around 7 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black sweater, pink pajama pants, and white Crocs.
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Video Of Crown Heights Man Dragged To Death By NYPD Van Raises Alarm
Ronald Anthony Smith’s sister fears he died because NYPD officers in a police van were watching a soccer match while speeding. Bodycam footage shows a soccer game playing on Officer Orkhan Mamedov’s phone right after his police van dragged Smith 35 feet, resulting in his death last April. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Exclusive: Police recover stolen ATM after car crash in Brooklyn; suspects still on the loose
Police say ATM robbers led them on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday at East 96th Street and Church Avenue in Brownsville.
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
