NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Bronx by a group of suspects;. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department, a group of three individuals approached the young boy. One of the suspects pulled a gun and forcibly robbed the boy of his belongings. At this time, no suspects have been arrested and police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects caught on a nearby video surveillance camera.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO