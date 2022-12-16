ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

BURGLARY VIDEO: Cops seek Bronx laundry snatchers

Police are searching for two men or boys who stole clothing out of a Bronx apartment laundry room. The duo entered a building near the intersection of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to officials.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Bronx by a group of suspects;. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department, a group of three individuals approached the young boy. One of the suspects pulled a gun and forcibly robbed the boy of his belongings. At this time, no suspects have been arrested and police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects caught on a nearby video surveillance camera. The post 12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking to identify gunman who robbed 18-year-old deli worker

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are continuing to investigate a December 7th armed robbery at a deli in the Bronx. On Tuesday, detectives with the city’s 50th Precinct released video surveillance photos of the robbery showing the armed robber pointing a gun at the 18-year-old deli worker. The gunman ordered the employee to give them the cash in the register and fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made and detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. The post NYPD seeking to identify gunman who robbed 18-year-old deli worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NY man gets parole after retrial conviction in 1995 killing

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was recently retried and convicted for a second time in a 1995 killing is set to get out of prison on parole as soon as next month. The Parole Board decided this month to release Eliseo DeLeon as early as Jan. 19, the state Department of Corrections and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Fordham Manor. It was reported to the police that Rozline Hernandez of 360 East 194th Street, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at around 7 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as being around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black sweater, pink pajama pants, and white Crocs.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Video Of Crown Heights Man Dragged To Death By NYPD Van Raises Alarm

Ronald Anthony Smith’s sister fears he died because NYPD officers in a police van were watching a soccer match while speeding. Bodycam footage shows a soccer game playing on Officer Orkhan Mamedov’s phone right after his police van dragged Smith 35 feet, resulting in his death last April. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY

