Aventura, FL

Aventura Mall koi fish attacked with bleach. Man faces charges for their killing

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Koi fish in the Aventura Mall faced a chemical attack Thursday when a Miami Gardens man poured bleach and alcohol into a man-made pond where they swim, police say. Many of the fish were saved, but some succumbed to the toxic cocktail.

Canin Sanders, 30, was charged with animal cruelty, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence, according to jail records. As of Friday, he was still held in Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center on a $30,000 bond

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sanders dumped alcohol, bleach and soap into the large koi pond at the mall, which house about 50 fish, according to an arrest report.

Soon after Sanders poured the toxins in, several of the koi fish turned sideways and surfaced as they struggled to breath. That’s when Sanders began to touch and pet them, the report read.

Mall employees descended on the pond and Sanders promptly left, police say. He tried to briskly walk away from Aventura Police, but officers caught up and arrested him.

About 20 koi fish, valued at over $1,000 each, died from the toxic liquids , police say.

Aventura Mall said in a statement that workers were able to save most of the fish and that the mall is working with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

“Fortunately, many of the fish were saved, and the teams continue to monitor their health and maintain the pond,” the mall said.

Miami Herald

